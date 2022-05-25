MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — After a loss to Keyser on May 3 dropped Moorefield to 11-13, it seemed unlikely the three-time defending Class A state champions would make it four, or even return to Charleston.
Since then, the Yellow Jackets have rattled off seven wins in eight games, culminating with a Karson Reed walk-off single that gave Moorefield an 8-7 win over Notre Dame for the regional championship to return to the state tournament.
The Yellow Jackets (18-14) were down 5-0 to the Irish on Tuesday before plating seven unanswered runs. Coleman Mongold notched the go-ahead single in the sixth, and Bryce Hines tacked on an insurance run with a run-scoring double.
Noah Mazzie and Cole Goldizen tallied RBIs in the seventh to draw Notre Dame (17-11) level again, but Reed walked it off in the bottom half to keep the dream of a four-peat alive.
A day prior, Hines pitched a complete-game gem to give Moorefield a win in Game 1 of the series with the Irish. Hines allowed one run on two hits, striking out eight and walking three in seven innings of work.
Ryan McGregor tripled to plate a run, Reed singled and garnered an RBI and Garrett Strickler doubled.
