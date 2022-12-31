PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Ronny Griest scored 38 points, leading Moorefield to its first win of the season in overtime over Pendleton 73-66 on Thursday in the Petersburg Holiday Tip-Off tournament.
The Yellow Jackets (1-4) were held to four points in the first quarter before scoring 69 in the final four quarters of regulation and overtime.
Griest scored 17 points in the fourth quarter with three shots from beyond the arc. He made five 3-pointers in the game and led all scorers.
Tyson Arnold scored 11 points for Moorefield.
Clayton Kisamore led Pendleton with 25 points. Jacob Beachler scored 18 and Chase Owens 17.
The Yellow Jackets took on Petersburg (2-3) in the championship game Friday night.
Petersburg 70, Union 37
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — On the other half of the Petersburg holiday tournament bracket, the Vikings cruised past Union on Thursday night.
Petersburg made quick work of Union, leading 14-4 after the first quarter, 35-14 at the half and 54-20 after three periods. Elijah Kuykendall and Peyton Day finished in double figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Vikings.
Peyton Tingler, Kaleb Kuhn and Caden Ours added seven points apiece.
Union was led by a trio of double figure scorers in Samuel Jones (13), Joshua Burdock (10) and Eric Linkswiler (10).
Paw Paw 69, Harman 56
HARMAN, W.Va. — Four Pirates finished in double figures, and Paw Paw dominated the fourth quarter to dispatch Harman on Thursday night.
Paw Paw trailed 15-12 and 32-24 after the first two quarters, but the Pirates outscored Harman 45-24 after halftime — 21-6 in the fourth — to improve to 5-2 on the season.
Dalton Kasekamp paced the Pirates with a team-high 21, followed by Donovan Tanouye (19), Tyler McGraw (11), Connor Williams (10) and Greyson Corbett (eight).
Tanouye tallied 13 of his points after halftime, and Kasekamp and McGraw added 11 each during that span.
Joe Fridley and Jacob Paugh were Harman’s leading scorers with 24 and 18 points, respectively.
Paw Paw hosts No. 5 East Hardy (3-3) on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m.
