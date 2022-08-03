KEYSER, W.Va. — A day after falling to Keyser on its home course, Moorefield returned the favor at Polish Pines on Wednesday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets took the 18-hole match by five strokes, posting a team score of 345 to edge the Golden Tornado's 350. Petersburg was third with a 364, followed by Frankfort 398 and East Hardy 402.
Moorefield's No. 1 JJ Carr was the low-medalist after shooting a 76. Keyser's Drew Matlick and Petersburg's Lucas Riggleman finished a stroke back.
Other than Carr, James Williams shot an 84, Tyler Miller tallied a 90 and Isaac Rumer garnered a 95 for first-place Moorefield.
The top finishers for Keyser were Matlick, Noah Broadwater (82), Owen Sweitzer (87) and Evan Ack (104). Petersburg's 364 was made up of Lucas Riggleman, Bryson Riggleman at 93, John Minnich at 96 and Sammy Colaw at 98.
For Frankfort, Bryson Moorehead shot an 87, Ashton Moorehead ended with a 98, Keegan Bennett tallied a 96 and Ethan Gottens posted a 126. East Hardy was led by Jordan Teets (79), followed by JW Teets (90), Levi Mongold (111) and Wade Hersberger (122).
Keyser and Frankfort are playing at the Highlands at Fisher Mountain in Franklin on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.