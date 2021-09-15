MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Behind low-medalist JJ Carr’s round of 72, Moorefield edged Keyser, 334-348, to win the Potomac Valley Conference Class AA championship at Valley View on Tuesday.
Though the Golden Tornado sported the lowest-scoring duo in Noah Broadwater (74) and Drew Matlick (79), the Yellow Jackets took home the title on the strength of their bottom two golfers, Tyler Miller and Will Barb.
Miller shot an 86 and Barb a 92 to make up the difference, and along with Ryan McGregor’s 84, Moorefield topped Keyser by 14 strokes.
In addition to Broadwater and Matlick, Owen Sweitzer shot a 97 and Evan Ack finished with a 98.
Frankfort came in third with a 362. Ashton Moorehead shot an 87, Bryson Lane 88, Landon Moorehead 89 and Keegan Bennett had 98.
Berkeley Springs came in fourth with a 407, led by Sara Veara, who’s 78 was third best on the day. Dakota Hamirck (103), Truly Henry (112) and Peyton Caldwell (114) rounded out the Indians’ scoring.
Veara finished fourth earlier this week at the West Virginia girls state championship
Keyser tops field at Lodestone
MCHENRY — Keyser shot a 181 to top Northern, Frankfort and Bishop Walsh at Lodestone on Wednesday.
The Golden Tornado were led by Dylan Wilson and Matlick, who both shot 41’s. Broadwater shot a 46 and Ack a 53.
Northern came in second with a team score of 193. Chase Taylor was the day’s low-medalist, edging out Wilson and Matlick with a 38. Elsewhere for the Huskies, Geoffrey Glotfelty and Eddie Passon both garnered rounds of 49, and Abe Schilpp finished at 57.
Landon Moorehead (47), Bennett (51), Lane (52) and Chase McCoy (52) combined to put Frankfort in third place with a 204.
Bishop Walsh was fourth with a 241. Will Lapid shot a 55, Jacob Rossi 58, Jake Nowaczyk tallied a 63 and Jonathan Eanes garnered a 65.
Keyser, Frankfort, Bishop Walsh, Moorefield and Petersburg are at Polish Pines on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Northern will play Allegany, Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge and Southern today in the WestMAC Tournament at Oakland Country Club beginning at 9 a.m.
