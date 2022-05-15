MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield scored three unearned runs in the fifth to keep its season alive, beating East Hardy, 3-1, on Saturday in a Class A, Region II, Section 1 elimination game.
The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Andrew Swisher struck an RBI single to left with two outs.
Moorefield regained the edge a frame later. The East Hardy centerfielder made an error after a Karson Reed single to allow a runner to score. With two outs, the Yellow Jackets plated a pair on a muffed ground ball to go in front 3-1.
Moorefield’s Gary Weese kept East Hardy off the scoreboard over the final two innings to put the Yellow Jackets in the section title game. Weese went the distance, allowing one run on five hits with a strikeout and no walks in seven innings of work.
Noah Sager took the loss despite allowing no earned runs in a complete-game effort, surrendering three scores on three hits in six innings pitched with four Ks and two free passes.
Sager also doubled at the plate for East Hardy, which out-hit Moorefield, 5-3.
The Cougars finish the season with a 9-18 record. Moorefield (14-14) will need to beat Petersburg (16-9) twice on the road to advance to the region final. The section title game takes place Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.