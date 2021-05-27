SHORT GAP, W.Va. — They say good things come in threes. For Moorefield, the third inning was its good luck charm, as the Yellow Jackets put up an 8-spot in the third inning in both games to sweep a baseball doubleheader at Frankfort, 15-3 and 13-2, on Wednesday.
Moorefield mashed 21 hits over the course of the two games — 13 in the opener and eight in the nightcap — while limiting Frankfort to five hits apiece in each game, both of which went five innings due to the run rule.
"I thought we'd been swinging the bat well," Moorefield head coach Wade Armentrout said. "It really started last week in the games that we played. ... We just kind of took a different approach. When we saw strikes, we were going to be swinging at them instead of really getting ourselves in bad situations. In the first game, we really did that. We were seeing strikes, fouled a lot of balls off, got a lot of good swings, a lot of good at-bats, and that paid off with a lot of runs today."
Hayden Baldwin got the Yellow Jackets off to a great start on the bump, going the distance and yielding five hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
"We've been throwing a lot of strikes," Armentrout said. "Our defense has been playing extremely well. We had some great defensive plays behind both our (starting) pitchers tonight. A lot of those catches in the outfield ... we turned a couple double plays. That really gives the pitchers confidence. They can throw strikes and know the defense is going to get outs behind them."
When the third inning rolled around with a 3-1 lead, Jaydon See and Jake Frederick led off with singles.
After a strikeout, Moorefield scored seven more runs before the Falcons recorded an out to make it 12-1 and blow the game wide open.
In the inning, Ryan McGregor, Karson Reed and Isaac VanMeter hit RBI singles to make it 7-1 before Baldwin was plunked with the bases loaded to make it 8-1. Bryce Hines and See hit RBI singles before Hines crossed home on a fielder's choice for an 11-run advantage.
The Yellow Jackets tacked on three more in the fourth for good measure, and Frankfort put the score at its final with an RBI groundout by Logan Kinser in the fourth and an RBI single from Cam Lynch in the fifth to score David Jackson, who led off the inning with a double.
The nightcap started as a pitchers duel, with Reed and Lynch going toe-to-toe with scoreless frames through two.
But it was another nightmare third inning for Frankfort.
McGregor led off with a single and Reed was hit by a pitch to put a pair on the basepaths. Moore then drove in McGregor with an RBI single before Gavin Wolfe — a courtesy runner for the pitcher Reed — doubled the Yellow Jackets' lead scoring on a wild pitch.
After a one-out single by Baldwin put runners at the corners, Hines ripped a double down the left field line and See followed up with an RBI single through the left side to make it 4-0. Frederick kept the left fielder busy with a sacrifice fly that plated Hines.
After loading up the bases with two outs, Reed reached on an infield error, with See scoring, and Moore made it 8-0 with a two-run single to left.
Both teams scored twice in the fourth while Moorefield put the run rule in effect with three runs in the fifth.
Moorefield's top six — Reed, Moore, VanMeter, Baldwin, Hines and See — did the brunt of the work offensively over the twinbill, getting 18 of its 21 hits over two innings, scoring 20 of its 28 runs and tallying 18 RBIs.
Reed was 1 for 4 with four runs scored and an RBI. Moore drove in three and crossed the plate twice while going 4 for 6. The heart of the order was started with VanMeter going 2 for 4 with five runs scored and two RBIs, followed by Baldwin's 3 for 6 performance with two ribbies and four runs out of the four-hole, and Hines driving in six runs on a 4 for 7 performance with three runs scored. See rounded out the top six by going 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Moorefield (15-5) hosts Pocahontas County today, 4 p.m., for another doubleheader.
Brady Whitacre led the Falcons with three hits, including a pair of doubles, a pair of walks and a run scored. Peyton Clark was 2 for 6 with a run, McTaggart 1 for 3 with a run scored, Kinser drove in a pair of runs despite going 0 for 4, and Jackson and Lynch both went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
For Frankfort head coach Matt Miller, whose team had recent 18- and 24-run performances, getting runs on the board starts on the defensive side of the ball.
"You've got to play defense to get things going," Miller said. "You can't dig yourself into eight-run holes, 10-run holes and expect to come back in games. If we fix our defense, we'll score runs."
The Falcons committed eight errors over the course of the two games
"We saw two good starters today," he said. "They're really good. They're No. 1 in the state for a reason in single A. ... We'll score runs. We hit the ball off of those guys today. The top of the order is hitting the ball well. We've got to get the bottom of the order going again. But we'll be alright."
Frankfort (9-8) opens the playoffs on Tuesday, 5 p.m., at home against Berkeley Springs.
"They haven't beat us yet," Miller said of his team's standing against sectional opponents. "We've proven that we can beat those teams when we play the game the way it's supposed to be played. I'm very confident in our guys against the teams we're going to have to play in the section and the region. In the region, we've lost two games. One by one run and one we got beat this weekend. But other than that, I think we're 7-2 in the region. So we're going to be perfectly fine. If you get to Charleston, anybody can win."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.