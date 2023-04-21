MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — No. 3 Moorefield notched a pair of run-rule victories at the Bub Riggleman tournament, bashing Martinsburg, 18-3, in three innings and Spring Mills, 10-1, in five frames.
Moorefield improved to 14-6 with the wins.
Against the Bulldogs, Carlee Haines hit a pair of home runs and Sterling Kump hit one. Haines finished 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Kump went 2 for 2 with two ribbies, and McKenna Crites added two base knocks.
In Moorefield’s nightcap, Raleigh Kuykendall pitched a complete-game gem, and Crites and Marissa Ward struck home runs.
Ward was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Crites ended 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Kump and Seanna Heavner had two base hits apiece.
Kuykendall registered as the winning pitcher, allowing one run on two hits in five innings of work, striking out five and walking three.
Claire Wetzel was the losing pitcher. Brooke Everhart accounted for both of Spring Mills’ base hits.
The Day 2 schedule of the Bub Riggleman tournament was not revealed by press time.
Petersburg routs Hampshire, Spring Mills
No. 5 Petersburg racked up 31 runs on 25 hits Friday, blasting Hampshire, 14-4, and Spring Mills, 17-2.
In their opener against the Trojans, the Vikings (17-5) were led by the four-hit performance of Sam Colaw and Ella Chew’s three knocks — one of which left the yard. Colaw doubled, drove in three runs and scored three times herself, and Chew had four RBIs and three runs.
Olivia Kimble was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with three Ks and no walks in four frames. Colaw tossed three perfect frames of relief, striking out six.
Molly McVicker took the loss for the Trojans. Olivia Baxter tripled and Mary Orndorff doubled.
Chew homered again against spring Mills, and Braylee Corbin also hit a long ball — her team-best ninth of the season.
Hannah Hamric went 3 for 3 with two doubles and six runs batted in, Corbin was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and four runs, Chew added a double to her home run and had four RBIs, and Colaw went 2 for 2 with a double and three ribbies.
Colaw got the win in the circle, allowing two runs in four innings pitched.
Claire Wetzel was the losing pitcher for Spring Mills. Carissa Ring and Sabrina Nutter doubled.
Bishop Walsh splits
Bishop Walsh dropped a tight 7-6 decision to Hedgesville on Friday to open the day but rebounded with a 5-3 win over Musselman.
Bishop Walsh moved to 12-3 on the season.
In the victory over the Applemen, Bailee Greise broke a 1-all tie in the fourth inning with a lead-off solo home run to left field. Karma Muir plated two more with a two-out single later in the inning.
Chloe Greise held Musselman scoreless over the final three innings to give Bishop Walsh the win. Greise went the distance, allowing three unearned runs on five hits in seven innings pitched, striking out eight and walking one.
Mykah Baker went 3 for 3 for the Spartans.
Sara Munson took the loss for Musselman, allowing four runs in four innings of work. She also doubled at the plate.
In Bishop Walsh’s first game of the day against Hedgesville, the Spartans plated two in the seventh inning, but the Applemen forced a groundout to strand the tying run at first base.
Bailee Greise went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Muir drove in three runs, and Ariana Herrera and Chloe Greise tripled. Greise was tabbed with the loss, allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits with nine Ks and two walks in six frames of work.
Kelsea Vandine was the winning arm for Hedgesville, surrendering six runs in seven innings pitched on seven hits. She struck out seven and walked six.
Laken Copenhaver, Brenna Collis and Morgan Gutteridge slashed two hits each.
East Hardy goes 0-2
East Hardy fell to a pair of Eastern Panhandle teams Friday, losing to Musselman, 10-8, and Washington, 12-3.
The Cougars trailed 10-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before scoring three runs in the sixth and three in the seventh, but it proved to be too little too late.
Madison Strosnider, Jace Thompson and Emma Heishman doubled for the Cougars (7-12). Autumn Crites took the loss in the circle.
Munson tossed three innings, allowing two unearned runs on no hits for Musselman. She also doubled at the plate.
In the Cougars’ second defeat, the Washington duo of Meaghan Ruffner and Carly Constantino held East Hardy to just two hits. Ruffner allowed one run on one hit with seven strikeouts and three walks in four frames to get the win.
Constantino allowed two unearned runs in a frame of relief.
Heishman and Jenna Combs singled for East Hardy’s lone base hits.
