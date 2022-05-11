MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield gunned down the tying run at the plate to edge East Hardy, 3-2, on Tuesday to open the Class A, Region II, Section 1 playoffs.
Trailing 3-0 with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh, Dawson Price singled up the middle to score Logan Sager and Gabe Henderson, but the final out was made by the man trying to score from first base.
Moorefield struck first in the opening frame with an RBI single by Alex Miller. Two more runs crossed in the fourth on a passed ball and Gavin Wolfe’s run-scoring base hit.
Yellow Jackets starter Michael Cost got the win, allowing two runs on two hits in six innings pitched, striking out three and walking six. Bryce Hines picked up the save. Karson Reed tallied half of Moorefield’s four hits.
East Hardy pitcher Noah Sager went the distance, allowing three runs on four hits with four Ks and two free passes to take the loss.
East Hardy (8-17) hosts the winner of Tucker County and Pendleton County in an elimination game on Friday at 6 p.m. Moorefield (13-13) was at Petersburg on Wednesday.
No. 4 Petersburg 13, Tucker County 0
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Johnathan Mallow hit a two-run home run, four pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout and Petersburg blasted Tucker County to begin its playoff run.
Mallow’s home run, a two-run shot, tied him with Southern’s Isaac Upole for the most home runs in the area this year with seven.
Nate Travis got the start for the Vikings and tossed two scoreless frames with four strikeouts. Mallow, Slade Saville and Bumby Van Meter threw three scoreless innings in relief to combine for a shutout.
Travis, Van Meter and Mallow all tallied two hits and two RBI. Peyton Tingler tripled and drove in a pair, Ryan Riggleman doubled to plate one and Saville singled and garnered two ribbies.
Justin Robeson took the loss and Mason Kisamore singled for Tucker County.
Northern JV 12 Mountain Ridge JV 2
ACCIDENT — Cole Folk pitched a complete game to lead Northern past Mountain Ridge on Tuesday in junior varsity action.
Folk allowed two runs on five hits in five innings of work, striking out seven and walking one. Austin Ross hit an RBI double and singled; Wally Brands tallied two singles and an RBI; Alex Knauff singled twice and Liam Stewart drove in a pair.
Mountain Ridge was led by David Miller and Parker Ferraro, who garnered two base hits apiece.
Northern (9-1) finished the regular season at Southern at 5:30 p.m.
