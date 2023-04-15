OAKLAND — No. 3 Moorefield shut out Southern 7-0 on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets (10-4) took a three-run lead in the first and never looked back.
Amber Williams went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. She also went 2 for 2 at the plate with a RBI.
Raleigh Kuykendall went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one walk with a strikeout.
Adeline Wilson went two innings for the Rams (3-6), allowing two hits, three runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
Bailey Schmidt went five innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts.
Moorefield plays St Mary's and Hedgesville for a doubleheader on Saturday at Hedgesville and hosts Pendleton County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Southern hosts Northern on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Petersburg 9, East Hardy 1
BAKER, W.Va — Gracie Carpenter went 4 for 4 with four RBI, leading No. 4 Petersburg to a 9-1 win over East Hardy on Friday.
All four of Carpenter's hit were singles.
The Vikings (13-4) scored three runs in three seperate innings.
Sam Colaw went six innings, allowing four hits, one run and three walks with five strikeouts.
Addison Kitzmiller led Petersburg with two hits and two walks.
Gabreanna Miller went six innings for the Cougars (5-9), allowing 12 hits, six earned runs and three walks with four strikeouts.
Autumn Crites led the Cougars with two hits including a triple.
East Hardy hosts Tygarts Valley on Monday at 6 p.m. Petersburg hosts Tucker County on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
