MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield found itself on both ends of the run rule on Saturday, crushing South Harrison, 15-5, and falling to the Hawks, 16-4 — both in six innings.
In Game 1, Moorefield exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Ben Watts’ RBI single with one out in the frame ending the game on a run rule.
Alex Miller went 3 for 4 with a double, and Guyan Kahangirwe, Chayse Myers and Oliver Crites all hit safely twice. Crites and Myers doubled.
Gary Weese was the winning pitcher, allowing five runs (one earned) on seven hits in 5 2/3 frames, striking out 10 and walking one.
South Harrison used four pitchers in the first leg of the doubleheader. The quartet combined to allow 12 Yellow Jacket base hits and walked seven batters.
The Hawks returned the favor in the second contest, pushing across 16 runs on just eight base knocks, benefitting from 16 free passes thrown by Moorefield.
