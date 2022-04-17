LOST CREEK, W.Va. — Moorefield held South Harrison to just six hits over two games to sweep a doubleheader, 5-2 and 7-3, on Saturday.
In the opening game, South Harrison led 2-0 entering the fourth, but the Yellow Jackets plated the game’s final five runs.
Ryan McGregor delivered the go-ahead base knock with an RBI single for a 3-2 lead in the sixth. On the mound, Karson Reed pitched two scoreless on no hits with four strikeouts and a walk to shut the door and pick up the save.
Bryce Hines and Adam Landes doubled for Moorefield. Layton Wageman was tabbed with the loss for South Harrison after surrendering five runs (three earned) on nine hits with six Ks and a walk in a complete game.
In the second bout, Moorefield plated the contest’s first three runs and the final three to pull away and improve to 8-8 on the season. Following a 2-5 start, the Yellow Jackets have won 5 of 7.
Michael Cost was the winning pitcher, allowing three unearned runs on four hits with five Ks and a base on balls in five innings pitched. Hines tossed a two-inning save with two scoreless frames.
Reed had three hits, and Alex Miller had a pair to lead Moorefield. South Harrison starter Dane Tate was the losing pitcher.
Moorefield hosts East Hardy (2-10) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Frankfort 7-4 Oak Glen 2-7
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort split a home doubleheader with Oak Glen on Saturday.
Peyton Clark pitched a gem in Game 1, surrendering two unearned runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in 6 1/3 innings pitched. Oak Glen starter Brian Hissom was the losing arm.
Noah Raines tripled and Andrew and Cam Lynch both doubled for Frankfort. Cam Lynch was 4 for 4 at the plate, and Clark and Jesse Hockaday both had multi-hit outings.
Frankfort broke a one-all tie in the fourth with a five-running inning to take the opening affair.
The second contest saw the Falcons strike first to lead 1-0 entering the fourth, but Oak Glen plated seven straight runs to garner separation, and Frankfort couldn’t come back to split the series.
Trailing 7-1 entering the seventh, Andrew Lynch hit a two-run single and Clark plated one himself; however, Oak Glen starter Danial Bridges threw back-to-back groundouts to end the threat.
Lynch hit a triple, and Brady Wilson and Tyler White struck two-baggers. Lynch hit safely three times and Wilson did so twice in Game 2.
Bridges threw a complete game to pick up the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits with three Ks and a walk in seven complete.
Frankfort (6-7) is at Musselman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Morgantown 16 Southern 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Morgantown cracked 12 hits and held Southern to just three in a five-inning romp on Saturday at East Fairmont.
The game, part of the McDonald’s Classic, got out of control early. Morgantown touched up Southern for five in the first and third innings, and three in the second and fourth.
Two of Southern’s three base hits were of the extra-base variety: Isaac Upole hit a home run and Tanner Haskiell clubbed a double. Upole also singled.
Caleb Cottle and Aaron Jamison — a West Virginia Commit like Upole — also hit home runs for Morgantown.
Southern (2-7) is at East Hardy (2-10) on Monday at 4:30/6 p.m.
