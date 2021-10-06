WHEELING, W.Va. — Keyser’s Noah Broadwater finished in fifth place at the West Virginia Class AA state golf championship held Tuesday and Wednesday at Oglebay Resort.
Broadwater’s two-day total of 166 helped Keyser finish in fourth place for the second year in a row, finishing four strokes behind Shady Spring and five ahead of North Marion. Herbert Hoover won with a 498, nine strokes ahead of Winfield’s 507. Shady Spring had a 530, Keyser 534 and North Marion 539.
Broadwater finished with a 166, shooting an 86 in his second round after shooting 80 on Tuesday.
Herbert Hoover’s Bryson Beaver took the individual title with a 155. He was followed by Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest (159), Westside’s Tanner Walls (163) and Berkeley Springs’ Sara Veara (165).
Keyser’s Drew Matlick shot 179 to finish tied for 15th, Evan Ack had a 189 to tie for 21st and Dylan Wilson was 29th with a 201.
In Class A, Moorefield finished in third place with a 525. St. Mary’s repeated as state champion with a 504 and Wheeling Central took second at 511.
The Yellow Jackets’ top finisher was Ryan McGregor in eighth place with a 173. Teammate JJ Carr was next in ninth at 174, Karson Reed was 12th with a 178 and Will Barb tied for 31st with a 207.
St. Mary’s Brandon Lawhon took the individual title with a 160, shooting 80 in both rounds. Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr was second at 163 and St. Mary’s Grant Barnhart was third at 168.
Tucker County’s Russell Harper, who made the tournament as an individual qualifier, finished fourth with a 169 after rounds of 84 and 85.
The Class AAA champion was George Washington with a 485 followed by Cabell Midland’s 493 and Wheeling Park’s 494.
Woodrow Wilson’s Zan Hill was the individual champion with a 154. Cabell Midland’s Cameron Jarvis was second (155) and Oak Hill’s Jack Hayes was third (157).
