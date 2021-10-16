BAKER, W.Va. — Six lead changes, a 99-yard pass, fourth-quarter defensive stands and a pair of Area Top 5 teams — this season’s Hardy Bowl had it all.
Coleman Mongold caught the go-ahead 40-yard touchdown pass, and on the other end of the field, he snagged the winning interception — he had three picks total — to send Moorefield to a thrilling 25-24 victory over then-undefeated rival East Hardy on Friday.
The inter-county clash contained significant hype this time around, as East Hardy, then-No. 4, entered 6-0 and Moorefield, then-No. 5, was riding a five-gaming winning streak to run its record to 5-1.
Mongold made an impact through the air on both sides of the ball, and he made his presence know early with a bang.
East Hardy quarterback Mason Miller’s opening pass, and the first play from scrimmage, was picked off by Mongold and returned for a Yellow Jacket touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
And in the waning seconds, Mongold had not one, but two interceptions in the final four minutes along with one by Gavin Wolfe to end a seven-game East Hardy win streak in the series.
Though Mongold was a ball-hawk in the Yellow Jacket secondary, talented Cougar wideout Dawson Price wouldn’t be denied.
With Miller throwing from his own end zone during the third quarter, the junior hit a leaping Price down the right sideline, and the 6-3 receiver wouldn’t be caught for a 24-19 lead.
Price was also on the receiving end of a 61-yard passing score from Miller with 8:26 left in the first, and another receiving touchdown from eight yards out six minutes later.
Miller added an 11-yard TD on a quarterback keeper in the first.
Staring down a 24-19 deficit in the third quarter, Moorefield faced a fourth-and-7 on the East Hardy 40-yard line, but Mongold came to the rescue again, hooking up with Branson See for the tie-breaking receiving tally to push ahead 25-24.
See completed 6 of 15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Mongold caught four passes for 77 yards and a score.
In the ground game, Wolfe led the way with 99 yards on 19 carries, including a 60-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter, and Blake Funk tallied 94 yards and a TD on 14 totes.
Overall, East Hardy had more total offense, 331-287, and more first downs, 14-12, yet Moorefield was the victor in the all-import turnover department. The Yellow Jackets had just one giveaway — the Cougars had five.
Moorefield (6-1) is at Keyser (3-3) in head coach and former Golden Tornado lineman Matt Altobello’s return to his alma mater.
East Hardy (6-1) looks to get back on track at Pendleton Co. on Friday night.
Southern 28, Tucker Co. 6
PARSONS, W.Va. — Tied with Tucker County in the fourth quarter on Friday night, Southern could taste victory. Austin Spiker served it up.
The senior found the hole up the middle and coasted 75 yards to the end zone, and he and Cawaan Clark added another score apiece in the frame to propel Southern over Tucker Co. for its first win of the season.
“This win is the result of the hard work that has accumulated since day one,” said head coach Jon Nazelrod of his Southern Rams, who rushed for 436 yards on 59 carries.
Spiker accounted for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, Clark rushed for 83 and a TD on 16 tries, Branson Slone tallied 73 yards on the ground and Tyler Strawser scored a second-quarter rushing touchdown.
Southern controlled the time of possession 25:51-22:09.
Defensively, Zach Schock and ...
Chance Wilt put the finishing touches on the Rams’ win with an interception late in the fourth quarter, which set up Clark’s touchdown with 34 seconds left.
Southern (1-5) hosts Smithsburg on Saturday at noon.
