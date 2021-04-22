HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — By a half-point, Moorefield captured the West Virginia Class A state wrestling championship Thursday evening.
The Yellow Jackets edged Cameron 54-53 1/2. Wirt finished third with 49 points.
Moorefield’s Isaac Van Meter won in the State Championship, beating Noah Castro from Clay County, 5-2, in the 220-pound finals.
Van Meter received a bye through the first round, and pinned Nathanael Ridenour (Winfield) in 1:07 and Mason Atkinson (Herbert Hoover) in 2:58 in the quarters and semis, respectively, to advance to the final round.
Three other area wrestlers placed in the Class AA/A tournament.
Petersburg’s Thomas Ours took home third at 126 and Jacob Perez grabbed sixth at 160. Perez was beaten by Moorefield’s Ty Clayton in the fifth-place match, who secured that placing.
Ours made it all the way to the winner’s semifinal round after topping Hayden Brown (Webster County) via a pin in 1:05 and Hunter Spitnogle (Fairmont Senior) by a score of 10-6.
There, Ours lost to Isaac Short (Point Pleasant), 7-3, to fall to the consolation bracket, where he pinned Kaden Lundy (Oak Glen) in 3:23. In the third-place match, Ours defeat Isaac Harris (Berkeley Springs), 5-0.
Clayton and Landis took nearly identical routes to get to the 126 fifth-place bout.
Clayton won his first match over Deacon Carmichael (Cameron) with a 1:37 pin, before falling to the consolation bracket with a 7-2 defeat to Logan Powell (Wirt County).
The junior secured back-to-back falls against Brian Rhodes (St. Marys) in 3:56 and Gunner Childers (Liberty) in 1:50. Clayton fell to Trenton Huffman (Tyler) to set up an all-area meeting with Perez, who he pinned for fifth place.
Perez also started off with a winners-bracket triumph over Rhodes by a technical fall. He stumbled against Justin Bartee (Point Pleasant), getting pinned in 2:43, to drop to the consolation bracket.
Perez defeated Deacon Carmichael (Cameron) with a 2:24 pin and Dalton Heath with a 3:00 one, before dropping his last two bouts to Logan Powell (Wirt Count) and Clayton to place sixth.
Four other local wrestlers came up just short of a podium finish.
Frankfort’s Iryll Jones, 113 pounds, started off hot with a pin of Leslie Ward (Shady Spring) in just 30 seconds. He was sent to the consolation bracket following a loss in the quarters, but he beat Sierra Marie Miller (East Hardy) to move a win away from guaranteeing a placing.
Jones fell to Ryan Morgan (Liberty) to finish 2-2 for the tournament.
Dale Hockman of East Hardy was a loser’s bracket warrior at 220, winning two straight matches after an opening round defeat. Sturgis May (Braxton County) finally ended the run with a 9-2 victory to keep Hockman off the podium.
At 120, Petersburg’s Eli Nazelrodt won two straight consolation matches after a first-round loss in winners. He fell to Joshua Goode of Shady Spring in a 4:23 pin. One more win would’ve guaranteed at least sixth place.
Jacob Landis, Petersburg, made it to the same threshold at 138. He won his opening match, lost in the winner’s quarters and won on the consolation side. However, he fell to Braxton Dlugopolski (Oak Glen) by a score of 7-2.
Moorefield and Petersburg led the way sending six wrestlers to the state championships in Huntington. East Hardy qualified four, and Frankfort and Keyser both had two wrestlers each make the trip.
For the Yellow Jackets, Kevin Wetzel (182), Ryan Hardbarger (195) and Vincent Cyrus (285) went 1-2 in the tourney, and Layne Spitzer (120) dropped his two matches.
Vikings Ethan Vanmeter (106) and James Wolford (152) went 1-2.
EJ Guy won a match at 113 for the Golden Tornado, and Landen Mason finished with an 0-2 record at 138.
Frankfort’s Kris Sherman (145) ended with a 1-2 mark. East Hardy’s Miller (113) and Damian Iman (152) went 1-2, and Mason Miller (170) dropped his two matches.
