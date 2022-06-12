SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Moorefield defensive lineman Malachi Hinger made a game-high 10 tackles (eight solo) for the North Bears, which lost to the South Cardinals, 30-13, at the annual North-South Football Classic on Saturday.
The win was South's first in the series since 2015. South leads the all-time series, 41-24-3
Sammy Bradfield (Keyser) and Blake Funk (Moorefield) made three stops apiece for North. Zack Hill (Hampshire) also played in the game.
Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello and Hampshire head man Aaron Rule were assistant coaches on the Bears, who were coached by Musselman's Brian Thomas. Brad Dingess of Spring Valley was the South squad's head coach.
Leonard Farrow (Oak Hill) was the South's MVP after rushing for 48 yards and a TD. Brody Hall (North Marion) took North MVP honors, completing 6 for 11 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.