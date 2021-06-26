CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Moorefield approached the dugout, down by two with just one at-bat remaining, Yellow Jackets head coach Wade Armentrout was as confident as ever.
“Everybody hits, let’s get two,” he said.
With No. 1 Moorefield down to its final strike of the season, Jayden Moore turned on an inside fastball with the bases loaded and crushed it off the left-field wall at Appalachian Power Park. The winning runs sprinted home to complete a come-from-behind 8-7 win over No. 4 Williamstown in the Class A state semifinals.
“I was trying to stay down on the ball, look it through, and make good contact on it,” Moore said. “It was a great feeling. We’re going to another state championship. Hopefully, my teammates are proud and let’s go and get another one.”
The triumph was also Armentrout’s 400th of his 22-year coaching career.
Down 7-5 entering the seventh, Moorefield (21-5) scored one run after a Matthew Jenkins sacrifice fly. Then, with two outs and runners on first and second, Williamstown (17-12) intentionally loaded the bags with a walk to face Moore — putting the winning run in scoring position. Moore made the four seeds pay.
Moore fouled off a bevy of offerings until he got the delivery he wanted. When Williamstown ace Leewood Molessa finally made his mistake, Moore was all over it.
After the winning runs came home, the team dogpiled as if they had just won the state title. Moorefield still has some work to do, but it’s now just one game away from a third Class A crown in a row.
“We’ve had other teams that (intentionally walked our hitters),” Armentrout said. “We have some really great hitters. Whenever other teams have walked us, the next guy has come through.”
Moorefield ran through its section and region with a string of lopsided victories. To prepare for this very moment of being down late in a game, Armentrout mirrored similar scenarios in practice with his kids tied or trailing with only one at-bat remaining.
“We’ve had to simulate a lot of situations,” Armentrout said.
The extra work paid off.
Moorefield finished with eight runs on eight hits and two errors. Williamstown ended with a line of seven runs, nine hits and two errors. Isaac VanMeter was the winning pitcher in relief for Moorefield. Molessa was tabbed with the loss.
Bryce Hines started Moorefield’s final at-bat with a leadoff single to right-center out of the eight-hole, and Garrett Strickler reached on an error to put runners on first and second.
Coleman Mongold, trying to give up an out with a sacrifice bunt to move the runners over, reached safely after nobody covered first to load the bags with nobody out.
After a pop-up gave Moorefield its first out and Jenkins hit a sacrifice fly, Williamstown intentionally walked the talented VanMeter to face Moore, and the rest is history.
Prior to Moorefield’s late-game surge, Williamstown’s Molessa retired nine straight on the bump between the fourth and sixth innings. The fourth seed’s ace was just one out away from a complete-game victory.
“He’s fantastic,” Armentrout said. “We knew he was really good from all the scouting reports that we did.”
Williamstown led most of the way Friday.
In the sixth inning, Maxwell Molessa pulled a two-strike pitch down the right-field line for a ground-rule double that bounced into the Appalachian Power Park stands, giving Williamstown an insurance run that upped its edge to 7-5.
Moore stranded Molessa at second with a sliding grab in right field to keep Moorefield’s deficit to two for the final out of the sixth, setting up the dramatic finish.
Moorefield turned to the bullpen in the fifth up 5-4 after a pair of walks by starter Hayden Baldwin, who had settled down to toss three scoreless frames after a rocky start.
With two on and two out, Williamstown’s Brady Ankrom tied it up with an RBI single, and a wild pitch gave the squad a 6-5 edge. VanMeter, pitching in relief for Moorefield, kept the damage to a minimum by painting the outside corner with a fastball to get a called third strike.
Jenkins gave Moorefield its first lead with a two-RBI single in the third inning.
In the second frame, Jenkins and Jaydon See set up Hines with back-to-back singles. Hines plated one with a double off the wall, See scored on a passed ball and Mongold brought the Yellow Jackets to within 4-3 after a run-scoring groundout.
Williamstown burst to an early edge with four runs in the first.
Max Molessa started off the game with a triple and crossed on a wild pitch. Williamstown plated three more with an RBI single by Leewood Molessa and Ethan Holbert’s two-run single.
Moorefield faces third-seeded Man, a 7-3 winner over No. 2 Charleston Catholic, today 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Class AA championship game, which will follow 45 minutes after the 10 a.m. Class AAA championship.
