BAKER, W.Va. — No. 4 seed Pendleton County clinched a spot in the Class A, Section II, Region 2 title game with a 7-1 win over three-seeded Moorefield on Friday.
The Wildcats scored six of the runs in the fifth inning.
Clayton Kisamore went six innings for Pendleton County, allowing five hits, one run and a walk with four strikeouts.
Chase Owens allowed a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in the seventh.
James Vincell and Jayden Roberson each had two hits for the Wildcats.
Ben Watts went four innings for the Yellow Jackets (10-16). He allowed three hits, one run and three walks with three strikeouts.
Gary Weese, Oliver Crites and Reilly Weese finished the game.
Adam Landes led Moorefield with two hits.
Moorefield's season comes to an end. Pendleton County plays No. 2 seed East Hardy on Saturday.
