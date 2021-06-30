MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — After winning his sixth state title as a high school student-athlete, Isaac VanMeter capped off his high school career by being named captain of the Class A All-State First Team on Tuesday.
VanMeter played a crucial role in the Yellow Jackets winning a third straight state title, tallying a pair of hits, two walks and two RBIs in Saturday’s 11-8 win over Man for the Class A crown.
The senior slugger has three baseball state championships to his name — with the possibility of a fourth erased in 2020 due to the pandemic — as well as a pair of individual wrestling state titles and a team wrestling championship back in April.
VanMeter was joined on the first team by teammate Hayden Baldwin, who went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI against Man. He started on the mound in the semifinal clash with Williamstown on Friday, scattering six hits and four walks over 4 2/3 innings pitched while striking out nine.
Karson Reed was the Yellow Jackets’ lone representative on the second team. The junior was the starting pitcher in the state title game, yielding five hits and five walks in four innings. Reed helped his cause at the plate going 3 for 4 with three RBI singles.
Moorefield’s Bryce Hines, Matthew Jenkins and Jayden Moore were named honorable mention. Moore had a walkoff two-run double in the semifinal to defeat Williamstown, 8-7. He came up big again in the title game, hitting an RBI double as part of a five-run third that gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good.
Petersburg’s Seth Cullers and Jonathan Mallow made Class A honorable mention.
Frankfort’s Brady Whitacre was the area’s lone player on the Class AA first or second team, as he was chosen the captain of the second team.
Whitacre led the Falcons to a 12-12 season that ended in the Region I finals in a best-of-three sweep by North Marion, the Class AA runner-up.
Frankfort was 10-4 against Class AA foes this season on a competitive schedule that featured a doubleheader against the state champion Yellow Jackets sandwiched between trips to Class AAA Musselman and Jefferson.
Keyser’s brother duo of Darrick and Noah Broadwater were named Class AA honorable mention.
Darrick Broadwater won the team Triple Crown, leading the team in batting average (.516), home runs (2) and RBIs (27).
Noah Broadwater finished third on the team in batting average (.394) and third in on-base percentage (.481) among players with more than 10 plate appearances.
Hampshire’s Grant and Wes Landis were tabbed as Class AAA honorable mentions.
