FROSTBURG, Md. — Wideout Malik Morris and quarterback Graham Walker re-wrote the history book, as Frostburg State etched itself into history with a 56-3 win over West Liberty on Thursday evening, clinching at least a share of the Mountain East Conference championship.
The conference championship is the third in FSU head coach DeLane Fitzgerald's eight seasons at the helm and first since winning the New Jersey Athletic Conference title in their last full year in Division III in 2018 — the Bobcats also won the NJAC in 2016.
"To win the first Division II title in the school's history, it's special," said Fitzgerald. "This is a special group of kids. What we did this fall started back in last February. We're practicing in two feet of snow, it's 15 degrees here for two straight weeks. That 3-1 record in the spring, we earned every bit of that one, and it catapulted into this fall.
"But these 18 seniors are special kids. Played really, really hard. They stayed the course. It doesn't matter what goes wrong, they just kind of have tunnel vision and stay the course with what they're doing.”
Frostburg State will win the MEC title outright if Alderson Broaddus upsets Notre Dame (Ohio) on Saturday. The Bobcats, unable to play in the postseason due to NCAA rules, finish the season at 10-1.
One of the 18 seniors is Morris, who hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass at 6:46 in the second quarter to break the school's all-time record for career receiving touchdowns with the 24th of his career.
When the clock hit :00, Morris finished with 26 career receiving scores, with his 25th being perhaps the most audacious. On first-and-10 from the West Liberty 23, Walker flung a pass toward the left side of the end zone, as Morris rose up, tipped it with one hand, turned his body and then found a way to haul it in and get two feet down for a touchdown.
At the end of the drive, it was confirmed that Morris broke the school's all-time career receiving yards record as well.
After Frostburg State forced a punt on the Hilltoppers' first second-half drive, Morris scored on the third play from scrimmage on a 65-yard catch-and-run.
Morris caught eight passes for 216 yards, which is the second-most in a single game by a Bobcat receiver.
“Over his career, over the five years he's been with us, he's top five players in school history," said Fitzgerald. "He may be top three players in school history. The way he's come on as a young man now, not a salt of the earth kid when he got here five years ago. Now he's talking about teaching and coaching and wanting to help young people. I couldn't be prouder of the young man's development as a person since he's been here. He's always been a good football player. He was really good as a freshman here, and he's really good as a senior.”
Before Morris hauled in any of his three touchdowns, the Bobcats were well on their way to the MEC crown.
Walker orchestrated a 10-play, 75-yard opening drive where he went 6 of 7 for 66 yards, including a 44-yard gainer to Morris to move the chains on third-and-6 from the FSU 29. The drive was capped off by a one-yard TD pass from Walker to Chandler Breeden. Dayne Koontz booted the point-after try — he was a perfect 8 for 8 Thursday evening.
West Liberty answered with a field goal, but Josh Maxwell extended the Bobcats' lead to 14-3 on a 66-yard scamper at 13:25 in the second quarter.
Frostburg State forced a three-and-out and pushed its advantage to 21-3 a few minutes later when Walker hit Zae Giles for a nine-yard touchdown pass at 8:18.
Following the 25- and 23-yard TD passes to Morris, the Bobcats led 35-3 at the break and stayed hungry in the second half, scoring on their first three drives.
After the 65-yard TD from Walker to Morris, a sack by Luke Freeman on third-and-6 gave the Bobcats the ball back via a punt, which was tipped by Morris and downed at the West Liberty 42.
Despite false start and holding penalties to put FSU behind the sticks at first-and-24 from the Bobcat 44, they managed to end the drive with seven points after Gavin Lavat picked up six yards on first down, Walker gained 15 on second-and-18 and Lavat moved the chains with an 18-yard scamper on third down.
"Very blue collar, very workmanlike" Fitzgerald said of Lavat, who became the school's all-time leading rusher in last week's 55-14 win over West Virginia Wesleyan. "Gavin overcame a bunch of trials and tribulations. He overcame a bunch of injuries, some academic troubles, but his perseverance, that's what I'll say about Gavin Lavat. His perseverance got him that school record and his perseverance got us a conference title here tonight. He's anything but quiet. He rushes for 50 yards and the defense feels all 50. The defense feels the whole 50 yards because he's such a bruiser.”
Two plays after Lavat moved the sticks, Walker connected with Giles again for a 15-yard TD pass and a 49-3 advantage.
Walker threw his seventh touchdown pass, setting a school record, with 1:31 to go in the third quarter when he connected with Kyle Belack on a 78-yard catch-and-run that put the score at its final.
“If I'd have known that, I'd have probably left him in,” Fitzgerald joked upon learning Walker's seven TDs were one shy of a conference record.
Walker, who is a redshirt freshman, went 22 of 27 for 395 yards, a career-high for him and good for third all-time for a single game by any FSU QB. Walker finishes the season with 2,395 passing yards, which is fifth-best in school history and just 13 yards behind Jobie Waldt's 2,408-yard performance in 1982.
"He's only going to get better," Fitzgerald said. "He's a freshman, that whole offensive line is a bunch of sophomores, they're only going to get better. We'll be good going down the road.”
Belack was the team's second-leading receiver with eight catches for 132 yards. Maxwell had three rushes for 74 yards, Lavat 10 carries for 73 yards and Malcom Facey was the bellcow, toting the ball 18 times for 71 yards.
Facey is part of the group of seniors, joined by the likes of Morris, Lavat and defensive standout Carl Igweh — who recorded a sack — departing Frostburg State as conference champions.
"A bunch of them graduated and went into grad school, a couple of them delayed graduation a semester so they could get this in," Fitzgerald said of his seniors. "Great kids, a special group. How much they love football is unparalleled in my career. Never seen anything like it, the way they love football.”
As dominant as the Bobcat offense was on Thursday night, their defense was just as impressive, forcing seven punts and two turnovers, both of which were interceptions by Freeman and DJ Denson.
“Their game plan was to throw the ball 75% of the time," Fitzgerald said. "In throwing it 75% of the time, they were going to throw it fast enough to where our D-line couldn't get to the quarterback. I don't know if we had a sack tonight. He was catching and tossing, catching and tossing. Wasn't taking many drops, wasn't standing there very long for us to get to him, and their timing was off. He was throwing the ball so fast that their routes hadn't developed and the timing was off. We were able to play good pass defense tonight.”
Both teams ran 70 plays, but Frostburg State outgained the Hilltoppers, 654-250. Of West Liberty's total, 90 of them came after FSU made it 56-3 late in the third quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.