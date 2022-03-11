FROSTBURG — Bryson Tucker put on yet another show, scoring a game-high 34 points to lead Mount St. Joseph over Gonzaga in double overtime in the second game Friday night at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.
Tucker’s performance came a day after scoring over half his team’s points in a 56-52 loss to Paul VI in the nightcap on Thursday.
The sophomore guard, rated No. 5 in the Class of 2024 by Rivals, dominated the opening stanza with 12 of the Gaels’ 17 points for a four-point lead at the end of one.
He added five in the second as a 7-2 Gonzaga run cut the Eagles’ deficit to three, 33-30, heading into halftime.
Mount St. Joseph, leading 55-52 heading into the fourth, doubled its advantage thanks to a 6-3 run to begin the period.
That lead was erased in a matter of four seconds after Quinn Clark was fouled while converting a layup. Clark missed the try for the traditional three-point play, but got his own rebound and found Devin Dinkins, who made a 3-pointer while being fouled. Dinkins converted the four-point play, tying the game at 66-all and sparking a 12-0 run for the Eagles to take a 67-61 lead.
The Gaels answered with a pair of free throws from Amani Hansberry and a 3-pointer by Tucker to get back to within one, but Dinkins made a pair of free throws with 15.9 seconds left for a 69-66 lead.
Hansberry would be the hero for the Gaels, knocking down a 3-pointer with one second left to send the game into overtime.
Dinkins again made a pair of foul shots to force a second overtime with 18 seconds left.
Tucker scored all five of his second-overtime points early in the frame to give Mount St. Joseph a five-point lead, and Ace Valentine went 4 of 4 from the stripe down the stretch to clinch the victory.
Tucker’s game-high performance came on 14 of 26 shooting, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, and 2 of 5 at the free-throw line. Hansberry wasn’t far behind with 29 points on 10 of 26, including 2 of 3 from 3-point land, and 7 of 8 at the foul line. Valentine tacked on 11 points.
Dinkins finished with 30 points for the Eagles, while Jared Turner added 14, Thomas Batties had 12 and Quinn Clark finished with 10.
Both teams will play on Saturday against to-be-determined opponents.
