FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge football team has one chapter left to write on the book of its 2021 season.
Head coach Ryan Patterson and his players would love nothing more than to fill it with words on a state title win.
Such a victory would be the first state crown in the school’s 14-year history. Standing in the way, however, is the familiar foe: Fort Hill.
The Miners (11-1) and Sentinels (11-0) clash at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, 3:30 p.m., with Fort Hill aiming for its sixth Class 1A state title and eighth overall.
Every step past the co-region final was unchartered territory for the Miners, which has given them the freedom to write the story themselves. They did so in impressive fashion, with 55-20 and 63-14 blowouts over Forest Park and Perryville, respectively, in the state quarterfinals and state semifinals.
“Practice has been great,” said Patterson. “We’ve been focused. I think my coaches have come up with an awesome gameplan. ... Our kids, I think if we had three or four more weeks, would just be out there practicing. They’ve done such a great job in preparation all year. They just like football. They like being with one another and that’s a big part of our team chemistry and I think that has a big thing to do with where we’re at.”
Although the mindset is clear among Patterson and his players, with the goal of winning on Saturday, he doesn’t have to look far back to see just how far the program has come.
“I never lose track of where our program was not too long ago,” Patterson said. “The last time we had a real, full season, we were 3-6. We’re just so happy to be where we’re at, it’s just hard to complain about anything.”
Saturday marks the third time the Miners and Sentinels have met in the calendar year, with Mountain Ridge taking the meeting in the spring.
Just under two months ago, in the most highly-anticipated area football game in quite some time, the Sentinels made the Miners pay for just about all of their mistakes in a 37-7 trouncing.
Mountain Ridge was never short of chances to get out on the front foot in that Oct. 8 meeting, however, forcing a three-and-out on Fort Hill’s first two possessions. The Miners’ responding drives both ended with turnovers, with Saiquan Jenkins picking off a pass to halt the first drive and Josh Holtman forcing a fumble on what would’ve been a 20-plus-yard run by Ashton Shimko on the second.
On Saturday, Patterson knows how important those early drives will be, especially for his offense.
“When you look back to our win in the spring game against them, we got off to a quick start. We got a lead early,” he said. “I think that you’ve got to believe that you can stay in the game with them. They’re just such a traditional power. Whether you play them at Greenway or in Frostburg or in Annapolis, they’re going to bring their brand of football. They’re going to be hard-nosed, and they’re going to be physical, and they’re going to be Fort Hill. ‘Can we bring our A-game?’ is what this game is going to come down to. We have, like I said, a pretty good plan in place for that. We try to take some of the positives away from the first game and add in some wrinkles and go from there, but mindset is going to be a big deal. We need a fast start.”
While the Miners would love to put that game film on the next rocket ship heading to the moon, Patterson made sure his kids are aware of the lessons to take from the regular-season meeting.
“It’s been a mix because as much as we all around here want to bury that film, there’s still some coaching points from that,” Patterson said. “I turned it on Monday, we always meet with the kids Monday after weight room session, bring ‘em into my room and turn the film on, and I turned that film on. You could hear the cringes and the ‘Why are we watching this?’ But, you’ve got to watch it because where did we go wrong? How do they line up against this?
“So, it’s been a mixed bag with that experience in general, but I think we’ve learned from that. I think we’re a better team right now. I’ve talked to a lot of people this week and everybody has their opinion, but had we won that game that night, would we be where we are now? Would we just think ‘Hey we can just show up, we’re the best team.’ I don’t know. I think we’ve improved.”
One big question mark for Mountain Ridge that it didn’t have in the regular-season meeting was on special teams, specifically on the kickoff side of things. Ashton Shimko, the Miners’ ultimate wildcard in the kicking game, had his season end a few weeks ago due to injury.
“It is a real issue because when we had this conversation before (the regular-season meeting with Fort Hill) we were talking about maybe that was an advantage for us, the kicking game,” Patterson said. “And of course now that whole thing has been flipped on its head for us and we didn’t have to worry about covering. But I was really proud of our kicking unit (on) the few kicks that did stay in this year, we were able to go down and usually pin them inside the 20. I think we’re going to have to do some different things as far as where we put the ball. I think we’re going to have to do some things coverage-wise on how we get down there and stay in our lanes.
“We’ve repped it, trust me, all week. We even started talking about it on Saturday in our meeting. The kids know that that’s a big part of this. We can’t have them start at midfield. Blake White had a big return last week that kind of turned that game around when Fort Hill was finally down for the season. What happens, how do they respond? Well, quickly he returns one to the other 30, 35, whatever it was and you think ‘Well we’ve gone against these fast teams.’ Forest Park, in particular, had this super athletic kid that we kicked the ball too and he’s down the sideline.
“Well, Fort Hill has a bunch of kids that can take it back too. So it’s been something that we need to address. We’re going to try some different styles and we’ll see how it goes, but we hopefully have a little bit of something in place for that.”
On the flip side, one thing the Miners didn’t have during the regular-season matchup was this strong of a run game. Mountain Ridge ran for 96 yards with 35 yards through the air in the 37-7 loss.
In the Miners’ three playoff games, they toted the ball 108 times for 951 yards (317 yards per game). The turn to the run game was a result of the team rushing for 19 yards against Keyser in the season-finale, when Patterson knew his team would need to establish some type of run game if they wanted to win a state title.
“It’s going to have a tremendous impact,” Patterson said of what kind of impact the run game will have on Saturday. “If I think or anyone on our offensive staff thinks we can show up and throw it 40 times down there and win the game, we’re crazy. So it’s going to come down to that mix. We’ve got to be able to mix it up. I don’t think at all that we’re going to be able to come right back at them as they would come at us with that downhill running game and run it 99% of the time. I just don’t think we’d survive that either. So we’re going to have to mix it up. I think our run game is going to be a big key.”
Leading the run game in the playoffs is Jaden Lee, who has 64 carries for 481 yards, followed by Uma Pua’auli with six attempts for 191 yards.
During the playoffs, quarterback Bryce Snyder has 25 carries for 185 yards to go along with 460 yards through the air on 31 of 44 passing.
“I’m an old Flexbone guy,” said Patterson. “It was always about showing you this and actually giving you (that). The misdirection components of it all, and it’s no different than what we’re trying to do running the ball right now. Bryce has an option to pull the ball on every play. If he sees that the end has crashed, he can pull that thing and go. We have designed runs obviously that we do with him as well. But it is a big, big factor for us.
“He’s such a big-bodied guy too. So strong in the weight room as well. His hip and leg strength, he’s as strong as anybody. He’s 215 pounds. When we get him downhill, he can move the pile. We kind of decided he’s more of a (Tim) Tebow than a Lamar Jackson-type player for us. We kind of decided if we can get him going north and south, then we think we can have some success with our running game. That’s been part of our success here on this run since the Keyser game.”
The Mountain Ridge defense has been consistent through the year, no matter how many points the offense might put up. It has allowed more than 14 points just twice in 12 games, including the loss to Fort Hill and the quarterfinal win over Forest Park.
“We’ve really stressed getting to the football,” Patterson said. “There’s drills out there, pursuit drills, that we run our lanes. I think part of it is the confidence of our kids knowing our defense. And Adam (Patterson) does just such a great job with our gameplan. ... Anyone can pull anything they want off watching a game on Saturday or Sunday and say ‘why don’t we do this?’
“But even when you come up with this idea, even if it fits our system, you’ve got to be able to teach it to the kids. Adam does such a nice job of teaching it to our kids and putting it in their terms, and making sure they understand it. ... He puts such an awesome gameplan together and our kids have been able to execute it here. Getting to the football is part of that too. Knowing where they need to go, and we ask them to play like their hair is on fire.”
Beating Fort Hill is much, much easier said than done. But if any team in Mountain Ridge history can do it, it’s this one — the one with a large majority of kids that played on the team that topped the Sentinels in the spring.
“They’re good enough,” Patterson said of Fort Hill. “So, we can’t beat ourselves. They were plenty good enough in the middle of the season to beat us. Had we not made all the mistakes, who knows what happens. But we can’t turn the ball over for starts. We’ve got to cause some turnovers too. We can’t go down and just go toe-to-toe and expect everything just to go our way. We’ve got to have some breaks. The preview that was out (Thursday) with all the Beall stuff that went on, sometimes I just wonder, ‘Aren’t we due? Aren’t we due for the ball to bounce our way here in the big game?’ And you can’t live on that either, so we’ve got to take care of business.
“We can’t have any special teams gaffes. We can’t have a blocked punt, we can’t have a punt return, we can’t have anything like that. We’ve got to establish some kind of field position, even with our kicking situation. We’ve got to stay in the game, we’ve got to keep it tight, so our kids don’t go back to that mindset ‘Oh my goodness, here we go again, this is trouble.’ These all sound like easy things that any coach in America might be telling you. We have some plans on how to put all this in to place, but Saturday will tell whether those plans work or not.”
