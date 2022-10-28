The road to a Maryland Class 1A boys state soccer title begins this evening in Western Maryland with Mountain Ridge and Allegany playing as hosts.
The Miners (12-0-2 overall, 11-0-1 playoff), who won the Western Maryland Athletic Conference title with a 7-0-1 mark, have the top win percentage in Class 1A and will host Southern (5-9-1 overall, 4-7-1 playoff, 2-5-1 WestMAC) at Miner Stadium. Kickoff in Frostburg is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge is on an eight-game win streak since tying Allegany at home on Sept. 20, outscoring opponents 41-1 during that time. The Miners haven’t allowed a goal in their last three games. The only goal allowed during the win streak came in a 4-1 win at Allegany.
The Rams, the No. 4 seed in Class 1A West Region I, have won two straight with a 4-1 win over Williamsport before beating Fort Hill, 3-0, on Wednesday in the region quarterfinals.
Mountain Ridge won both regular-season meetings with Southern, a 3-1 season-opening win and 3-0 in Oakland on Oct. 18.
The other West Region I semifinal matchup pits Allegany (11-1-1 overall, 9-1-1 playoff, 6-1-1 WestMAC) against Northern (4-9-1 overall, 5-6-1 playoff, 3-4-1 WestMAC, 4-0 City League). Kickoff at Greenway Avenue Stadium is 5 p.m.
Allegany has won three straight since the loss to the Miners, with a 6-1 win at home over Northern sandwiched between 4-1 and 5-1 victories over Bishop Walsh to capture the City League championship. The Campers won the first matchup with the Huskies, 5-0, in Accident.
Northern enters the playoffs winners of three of its last five, with the second Allegany loss and a 1-0 defeat at Keyser scattered in with 7-0 and 5-0 victories over Fort Hill and a 10-1 win over Hyndman.
The winners of tonight’s contests will play on Tuesday for the West Region I title and a trip to the state quarterfinals. The higher seed will host the game.
