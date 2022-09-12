FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge drew defending Class 1A state champion Brunswick, 1-1, and routed Boonsboro, 5-0, to win the Mountain Ridge Shootout on Saturday.
Brunswick, which defeated Allegany, 2-1, in the state semis last year before topping Fallston for the title, built a 1-0 lead against the Miners at halftime thanks to a Rickey Cicmanec score. Cicmanec found the back of the net on an assist from Graham Putnam with 16:02 left in the opening half.
Mountain Ridge found an equalizer when Brendan Kline put a service from Will Haberlein through the goalmouth with 33:42 remaining.
However, neither team could find a go-ahead tally and the game ended in a tie. Both teams took 10 shots Saturday, and Mountian Ridge had one more corner, 4-3.
Brunswick goalkeeper Finn McGannon made six saves. Brycen Ritchie, the Miners’ keeper, was tasked with making zero, a testament to the stout Mountain Ridge defense.
In the nightcap, Charlie Simpson scored a pair of goals, as the Miners dominated Boonsboro to win their own tournament.
Mountain Ridge led 3-0 at the half. Haberlein started the scoring with an unassisted goal two minutes into the action. Gavion Clayton doubled the Miners’ lead with 11:40 left in the half, assisted by Owen Pratt, and Simpson pierced the goalmouth on an assist by Haberlein with 7:12 left.
Mountain Ridge found another quick goal to begin the second half, as Simpson scored 1:08 after the intermission, assisted by Evan Cook. Tyler Cook tallied the Miners’ fifth and final goal, assisted by Brendan Kline, with 18:04 left.
The Miners boasted a 30-4 edge in shot attempts and maintained a 10-2 margin in corner kicks. Ritchie made one save in the cleansheet effort for Mountain Ridge, and Boonsboro keeper John Nadzam made 12 stops.
Mountain Ridge (2-0-1) hosts Northern (1-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
In junior varsity action, Mountain Ridge fell to Brunswick, 1-0, and beat Boonsboro, 5-0.
Against Brunswick, the Miners’ JVs were outshot, 12-10, and both teams took one corner kick. Mountain Ridge keeper James DeCarlo made four saves in the loss.
In the win over Boonsboro’s JVs, Ryan Piasecki garnered a pair of goals and Coen Wagner, Austin Simpson and Landon Sweitzer scored one goal each. AJ Lauder and Piasecki assisted a goal apiece. Mountain Ridge had a 17-3 edge in shots and 5-1 in corner kicks. Boonsboro keeper Kade Melton made nine saves.
Campers win Sentinel Classic
CUMBERLAND — Allegany cruised in a pair of wins Saturday, defeating Smithsburg, 7-0, and Calvary, 4-0, to win the Sentinel Classic at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
In the opening game against Smithsburg, Andrew Watkins and Mason Salvadge scored two goals each, and Blake Powell garnered three assists.
Allegany led 3-0 at the half. Watkins ended a stretch of about 12 scoreless minutes to begin the game with a goal off an assist from Powell.
Liam Mowbray put a pass from Powell into the net to give the Campers a two-goal lead with 20:34 left in the half, and Salvadge gave Powell three assists in the half by scoring with 4:21 left.
Watkins scored a goal, assisted by Salvadge with 24:24 left in the contest, and three minutes later, Salvadge finished on a penalty kick.
Jace Patton made it 6-0 with a goal, assisted by Michael Cannon, with 14:10 left, and Ian Kiddy tallied the Campers’ final goal of the game unassisted.
Allegany took 21 shots and had six corner kicks. Keeper Ryder Bernard made one save.
In the Campers’ second game of the tournament, they scored two goals in each half, all by different goalscorers, to cruise over Calvary.
Allegany found its first score on an unassisted tally from Salvadge with 15:15 left. Macello Kitchen garnered his second goal of the half, assisted by Michael Cannon, with 9:03 left.
Riley McCutcheon made it 3-0 after putting a Watkins service through the goalmouth with 17:29 left in the contest. Powell score the Campers’ four goal unassisted with a second remaining.
Allegany took 18 shots. Calvary keeper Levi Carrington made eight saves in defeat.
The Eagles responded with a 2-0 victory over Fort Hill later that afternoon. Noah Robinette and Reed Jackson teamed up to score a goal in each half.
The first came with 3:12 to play before halftime and the second was at the 26:11 mark.
The Eagles outshot the Sentinels 10-4 and led in corner kicks 6-4.
Carrington made four saves and Cameron Zapf stopped eight for the Sentinels.
Allegany (2-0) takes on Fort Hill at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Calvary (5-4) is at Shalom on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
