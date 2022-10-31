FROSTBURG — Facing a one-goal deficit at halftime, Mountain Ridge exploded for three second-half goals to take down Fort Hill and advance to the Class 1A West Region I title game.
In the ninth minute, Fort Hill took advantage of a misplayed ball on the outside around midfield that made its way all the way to the end line to give the Sentinels a corner kick. Karter Marshall sent the kick in to find Carly Bennett, who headed the ball between the keeper and a defender on the post for a 1-0 lead.
All three of Fort Hill’s shots came in the first 15 minutes of the game — the header by Bennett, a free kick by Bennett and a shot by Becky Mullenex from the top of the box.
Mountain Ridge had 12 shots and eight on goal in the first half, but could not find the back of the net.
Mountain Ridge immediately stole the dropback pass on the kickoff to start the second half and got a quick shot. The pressure continued all half, but nothing to show for it until the 22nd minute.
CiCi Cooper took a punt out of the air and found Sydney Snyder. Snyder attacked the defense and found Reese Rizzo on a seam run to get behind Fort Hill’s defensive line. Rizzo sent a ball across the front of the goal to a streaking Meredith Munday, who volleyed the ball out of the air and into the back of the net to tie the score at 1-1.
The pressure continued and after four saves by the Fort Hill defensive unit, Rizzo was able to push across the go-ahead goal. Snyder started a give-and-go with Munday to get in the box and behind the Fort Hill defense. Snyder dropped a pass back to Isabella Robison, who took a touch, then slid a pass to Rizzo at the top of the box and Rizzo put the ball inside the left post to make it 2-1.
Seeking an insurance tally, the Miners were able to get their final goal with under three minutes to play.
Robison gathered a goal kick from Ft Hill and found Snyder in the middle of the field at the top of the arc. Snyder then pushed a ball through the seam to Munday who was now behind the Fort Hill defense. Munday sent the ball past the goalkeeper, where Rizzo tapped the ball into the net to close out the scoring.
Mountain Ridge took 18 shots in the second half with 16 on goal.
The Miners led in shot attempts (30-3), shots on goal (24-3) and corner kicks (4-1). Lindsey Ternent stopped 21 shots in goal for the Sentinels, while Mountain Ridge goalkeeper Bayleigh Lamberson made a pair of saves.
“Fort Hill came out with a nice game plan,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “You could see early on they wanted to pack in the defensive end and look to make a quick counter. After they scored they dropped another girl, which made things a little tougher to penetrate. At times they had all 11 girls in the box.
“We told the girls to keep the pressure on, eventually we would find the back of the net. We were getting looks, we just couldn’t get the top to come off. Fort Hill’s defense stepped in front of several of those looks. Credit Fort Hill, they made us work for everything we got.”
Mountain Ridge (13-2) will host Allegany at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the 1A West Region Section 1 title.
Allegany 2 Northern 0
CUMBERLAND — Myia Miller assisted both first-half goals, as Allegany controlled Northern on Friday in the West Region I semifinals.
Nearing the midway point of a goalless first half, Miller served a long throw-in into the box that took a box, then found Elexa Mazuran who headed the ball into the back of the net at 22:08.
Just under 16 minutes later, the Campers had another long throw-in served into the box, this time being deflected to the left side of goal. Peyton Schartiger tracked down the loose ball and dropped it to Miller, who chipped it into the box where Avery Miller was there to head it home.
The Huskies led in shots on goal, 8-7, and corner kicks, 5-1. Allegany committed three fouls to Northern’s one. Shylah Taylor stopped eight shots in a shutout performance. Northern goalkeeper Ada White made five saves.
Allegany travels to Frostburg on Tuesday to take on Mountain Ridge in the West Region I championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.