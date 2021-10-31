FROSTBURG — Mason Reed became the Mountain Ridge all-time single-season assist leader, highlighting a 3-1 win for the Miners over Fort Hill on Saturday evening that sends Mountain Ridge to the Class 1A West Region 1 title game.
Bradyn Speir opened the scoring less than 10 minutes after the opening whistle, heading the ball into the back of the net off a corner kick delivered by Drew Haberlein at 31:52.
Reed then took the ball to the baseline and assisted Owen Pratt at the 22:39 mark for his 13th assist on the year, setting the single-season mark in the school’s 14-year history.
The Miners weren’t settling for the 2-0 halftime lead they had, as Tanner Lohnas made it a three-goal game with an unassisted tally at 33:56.
Fort Hill clawed back into things, with Connor Hipp scoring on a header from a long throw-in from Logan Mullery with 10:38 to play.
Mountain Ridge led in shots, 18-3, and corner kicks, 10-0. Jacob Tichnell and Kolton Wharton saved five shots apiece for the Sentinels, while Mountain Ridge’s Eathan Ashenfelter made one save.
The Miners (14-1) host Allegany in the Region 1 final Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.
Allegany 2 Southern 1
CUMBERLAND — Mason Salvadge and Macello Kitchen scored the goals, leading Allegany to victory over Southern in the 1A West Region 1 semifinals Friday night at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Demetrius Hilton and CJ Crawford tallied the assists for the Campers, while Aidan Swab had an unassisted tally for the Rams.
Southern had a penalty kick near the end of the game that would have knotted things at 2-2, but it hit the crossbar and was cleared.
George Musselman made 10 saves in goal for the Rams, while Allegany’s Chase Gray stopped eight shots.
