FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge boys defeated Southern, 3-2, and the girls beat the Rams, 5-0, on Wednesday.
In the boys affair, Southern swept the singles matches for a 2-0 start. Martin Moylan defeated Owen Llewellyn, 6-0, 6-1, and Michael Nazelrod toppled Colton Wiegand, 6-4, 6-1.
The duo of Drew Haberlien and Will Haberlein double-bageled Southern’s Benjamin Nazelrod and Kaiden Burns, 6-0, 6-0, in No. 1 doubles, and Landon Shaw and James Shaw dropped just one game to the Rams’ No. 2 doubles team, Noah Ferguson and Ryan Amburgey, 6-0, 6-1, to level the overall tally.
Tied at 2-2, Mountain Ridge won the match thanks to a forfeit victory in No. 3 doubles.
On the girls side, Haley Llewellyn of Mountain Ridge defeated Caroline Argabrite of Southern, 6-0, 6-1, in first singles, and Bri Murphy (MR) beat Brooke Rose (S), 6-2, 6-0, for the singles sweep.
Mountain Ridge also swept the doubles. Caydence Pennington/Abbie Maddy defeated Leah Wilt/Sophia Lambert, 6-0, 6-1, in first doubles; Kendall Kirkwood/Eliza Duncan beat Kelli Catulle/Alexia Wolf, 6-1, 6-0, in second doubles; and the Miners won third doubles on a forfeit.
Mountain Ridge hosts Clear Spring on Monday at 4 p.m.
Fort Hill boys, girls defeat Northern
CUMBERLAND — The Fort Hill boys beat Northern, 3-2, and the girls won, 4-1, on Wednesday.
In boys singles play, the Huskies took two from the Sentinels. Brayden Miller beat Fort Hill’s Gunner Wilson, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, in No. 1 singles, and Finnigan Roche defeated Mason Trub in No. 2 singles without dropping a game.
Fort Hill won all three doubles matches to get the win. Andrew Swink/Max Newman dropped just two games in routing John Carr/Zach Wood, 6-1, 6-1, in first doubles; Ben Eft/Liam Dawson beat Hunter Thompson/Joe Burris by the same scoreline in second doubles; and Fort Hill won third doubles by forfeit.
The Sentinels won both singles matches on the girls side. Allison Shultz beat Jaci Patton, 6-4, 6-3, and Fort Hill won No. 2 singles by forfeit.
Abby Spangler/Madison Sites of Fort Hill won a tight match over Northern’s Sam Frederick/Emma Sheffield, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-3, in No. 1 doubles.
Northern took No. 2 doubles, with Abby Blamble/Abbi Weimer beating Audrey Helmstetter/Leah Bishop, 6-4, 6-2; Fort Hill won No. 3 doubles, as Emily Gallagher/Preslea Dicken cruised by Shelby Mark/Kenna Cady, 6-2, 6-0.
Fort Hill hosts Mountain Ridge on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.