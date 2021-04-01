FROSTBURG — The Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge girls soccer game scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
Mountain Ridge will now host Allegany on Tuesday beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, the Miners will host three soccer games beginning at 4 p.m. with the Allegany boys junior varsity followed at 5:30 by the Fort Hill boys varsity game against the Miners to be followed by the Allegany girls game at 7:30.
On Thursday, Mountain Ridge will host Allegany with the boys junior varsity contest at 4 p.m. followed by the varsity at 5:30.
The Mountain Ridge girls will visit Allegany in a varsity-only contest at Greenway Avenue Stadium at 5 p.m.
