THURMONT — For Friday’s Mountain Ridge at Catoctin football game at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $2 for students and $6 for adults.
Per Frederick County Public Schools and Catoctin High School, the following items are prohibited from being brought into the stadium or gymnasium. There will not be a bag check or holding area so items will need to remain in your vehicle.
• Backpacks, string bags or large purses
• Athletic equipment (sticks, helmets, balls, etc.)
• Any food, beverages, or food and beverage containers
• Skateboards
• Bicycles
• Pets – unless they are service animals
Parking and Event Guidelines:
• Per Frederick County Public Schools policy, if you choose to leave the stadium, you must pay to re-enter the event.
• Masks are required to be worn by all spectators at all indoor events and are recommended for outside events. Social distancing from those who do not live in your household is also recommended.
• The use of tobacco, including chewing tobacco, and vaping, is prohibited on FCPS school property.
• Good Sportsmanship is an expectation. Spectator behavior is expected to be one that is respectful of the student athletes and performance groups, officials, staff, and other spectators. Behavior not in line with these expectations may result in removal from the venue.
• All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
• No fans should enter the track area, nor sit or stand on any handrails.
• Parking in non-marked spaces such as sidewalks, grassy areas or any other area not designated for vehicle parking is prohibited and may result in the vehicle being towed.
• Fans over the age of 60 and under the age of 7 are given free entry to all FCPS athletic contests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.