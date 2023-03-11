COLLEGE PARK — For Mountain Ridge to lift its first girls basketball state championship on Saturday, it’ll have to get past its toughest test of the season.
The fifth-seeded Miners (20-6) draw second-seeded Pikesville (22-5), the two-time defending champ, in the Class 1A state title game today at 3 p.m. at the Xfinity Center in College Park.
“It’s an incredible challenge,” Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. “They have the most complete team we’ve played this year. ... Our ability to secure defensive rebounds is probably going to be the key to the game.”
Mountain Ridge easily dispatched its two state tournament opponents, routing No. 4 Snow Hill, 75-33, in the quarterfinals and No. 1 Forest Park, 37-20, in the semis.
Pikesville defeated Coppin Academy, 59-17, in the state quarterfinals and Patterson Mill, 44-31, in the semis. The Panthers also went through a pair of state title contenders in their region playoffs, downing Loch Raven (20-2), 57-48, and Francis Scott Key (19-3), 52-46.
Pikesville trailed Patterson Mill 24-13, but the Panthers switched from their man-to-man defense to a zone, a move that spurred a 23-0 run to book another spot in the title game.
“With us being defending champs, I have to be confident,” Pikesville head coach Michael Dukes said. “We certainly won’t be taking Mountain Ridge lightly.
“It’s another team that runs their stuff. They’re very disciplined. It’ll be a great challenge.”
While the Miners had little trouble on the court during state tournament play, they’ve been tested off the court.
By virtue of losing a coin flip, Mountain Ridge had to make the 275-mile trip across the state to play Snow Hill. Then, the Miners’ adaptability was challenged in the semifinals when the shot clocks at Richard Montgomery weren’t operational, forcing the teams to play without one.
Pikesville may be the Miners’ most difficult task yet.
The Panthers have a pair of deadly outside threats in senior Jayda Mayles and freshman Mariah Jones-Bey. Mayles was the leading scorer in Pikesville’s state championship win over Catoctin, 51-42, last year with 13 points.
Mayles and Jones-Bey are the Panthers leading scorers at 12 and 11 points per game, respectively.
Inside, 6-foot-1 junior Tykeisha Hill and 5-8 junior Darielle Weems dominate the glass. Hill averages nine points and seven rebounds a night.
Mountain Ridge will rely on its team rebounding to attack the defensive boards and limit second-chance opportunities. Reghan Sivic (6.9 rebounds), Bayleigh Lamberson (5.4), Rhegan Lamberson (5.1), Sydney Snyder (5.0) and Eliza Duncan (4.2) have all done well in that department.
If the Miners do play a zone, they’ll be tasked with contesting the shooting of Mayles and Jones-Bey on the perimeter while still corralling long rebounds.
“They have two shooters on the perimeter who have both had games with four or five 3s in a game,” Duncan said. “Their two effective inside players will present a big rebounding challenge for us. Both of those inside players score the majority of their points on offensive rebounding.”
Mountain Ridge was able to exploit glaring weaknesses with its game plans in its previous state games, but that won’t be the case with Pikesville.
The Miners picked Snow Hill apart with its man-to-man pressure, and they packed it inside in a 2-3 zone against Forest Park to force the Foresters to settle for shots outside.
“We were able to find something in our last two games that we were confident we would be able to exploit,” Rob Duncan said. “The girls took in everything that we told them and executed to perfection.
“Pikesville doesn’t have a huge glaring weakness. It’s going to be a very competitive game, and the team that’s able to create extra opportunities, offensive rebounds and forcing turnovers, will be the team that wins.”
When it gets late in the season, games often come down to players, and the Miners may have the best one on the court in Snyder.
The junior All-Area guard averages 17.4 points, and she leads the area with 56 3-pointers.
Mountain Ridge is hoping that if it’s able to rebound the basketball, it can look to find Snyder in transition. Patterson Mill had success attacking Pikesville on the fast break on Tuesday.
The defense of Rhegan Lamberson has also been key in the postseason.
In the region finals, Lamberson held Fort Hill’s Carly Bennett, who scored 23 points in the Sentinels’ upset of Allegany, to four points. Lamberson limited Snow Hill’s Mariah Murray to two points after she tallied a game-high 20 in the Eagles’ region final.
Mountain Ridge is trying to win Allegany County’s first girls basketball state championship since 2000 when Scott Bauer coached Allegany to the title. Westmar took back-to-back titles in 1990 and ‘91, and Mount Savage won in 1977.
Elsewhere in the region, Southern captured the 2004, ‘07, ‘14 and ‘18 titles.
At every stage of the tournament, it’s been a first for Mountain Ridge. First region title. First Final Four. First championship game appearance.
The Miners are looking for one more first on Saturday afternoon.
“Historically in our feeder system, there has been success in women’s sports,” Duncan said. “Our soccer program has been incredibly successful, our softball program had some great runs. We’re just trying to do the same in basketball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.