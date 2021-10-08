CUMBERLAND — Owen Pratt scored unassisted at 2:33 in the second overtime to lift Mountain Ridge over Bishop Walsh 3-2 Friday afternoon at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium.
The goal ended the area back and forth soccer thriller between the Miners and the Spartans.
Bishop Walsh, which held a 1-0 halftime lead on a Will Lapid penalty kick at 33:58, fell behind in the second half following a pair of Mountain Ridge goals.
Mason Reed on an assist by Walker Barclay tied it at 25:12 and then he assisted Caleb Langham at 17:26 for the 2-1 lead.
With 10:45 to play, Lapid scored on Haris Sadiq’s assist that forced overtime.
After a scoreless first overtime, Pratt’s goal won it for the Miners.
Mountain Ridge outshot Bishop Walsh 29-10 overall and 17-8 on goal and led in corner kicks 10-2.
The Miners’ Eathan Ashenfelter made six saves while the Spartans’ Elijah Houdersheldt made 14 stops.
Both teams play Tuesday. Bishop Walsh visits Heritage at 4:30 p.m. and Mountain Ridge hosts Allegany at 7 p.m.
Calvary Christian 11 New Life 0
CRESAPTOWN — Jordan Franklin scored three goals, Isaac Scritchfield two and Connor Gordon had four assists as Calvary Christian manhandled New Life Friday afternoon at Liberty Field.
The dominating victory was the last in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference for the Eagles, who finished 10-2 in the conference.
Calvary built an 8-0 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.
Franklin’s hat trick came in the first half and two of his goals were aided by Gordon. Tristen Minick had the other assist. Franklin and Gordon each assisted Scritchfield’s goals.
Also scoring before the break were Christopher Coble, Jessie Michael and Cory Vogtman. Eli Leith, Vogtman and Noah Robinette all had assists.
In the second half, Luke Reed, Leith and Gordon scored goals off of assists from Scritchfield, Gordon and Franklin.
Calvary (15-2-1) outshot New Life 24-2 and led in corner kicks 3-0. Levi Carrington and Noah Robinette, each playing a half, each made one save. New Life’s Jake Brunk stopped 13 shots.
The Eagles travel to Hagerstown on Tuesday to play Highland View at 4:30 p.m.
