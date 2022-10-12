FROSTBURG — Sydney Snyder scored two goals and assisted on another to lead top-ranked Mountain Ridge to at 4-0 victory over visiting Fort Hill Monday evening at Miner Stadium.
The Miners scored two goals in each half, started by Snyder’s unassisted goal at 24:48 of the first half.
Isabella Robison gave Mountain Ridge a 2-0 lead at 9:15 on the first of Reese Rizzo’s two assists.
In the second half, Snyder scored on Rizzo’s second assist at 25:43 and Meredith Munday’s goal with eight minutes to play came on Snyder’s assist.
The Miners dominated play, out shooting the Sentinels 32-2 in shots and 25-1 in shots on goal. Mountain Ridge led in corner kicks, 4-0.
Fort Hill goalie Lindsey Ternent was active, making 21 saves while her counterpart Bayleigh Lamberson had to make only one stop for the Miners.
The Sentinels visit Southern on Thursday and Mountain Ridge (10-1 overall, 6-0 WestMAC) is at Clear Spring Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
Southern 7 Frankfort 0
OAKLAND — Abby Butina scored three goals leading Southern to a shutout over visiting Frankfort on Tuesday. Butina scored twice in the second half and all three of her goals were unassisted.
“Frankfort played hard, we played hard,” Southern head coach Mike Warne said. “The girls won most balls, they attacked very well.”
The Rams (4-5) led 5-0 at halftime and had five different players score.
Maddie Artice scored off a corner kick with 30:29 left. About eight minutes later, Ashlyn Leader scored unassisted. Isabel Savage found the back of the net off a pass from Natalie Warne. Butina scored her first goal with 3:27 left in the half. Danielle Brobst also scored unassisted.
Southern finished with a 17-4 edge in shots on goal and a 10-1 advantage in corner kicks. Frankfort’s goalie had 16 saves. The Falcons goalie’s name was not available. Bayleigh Hawk had six saves for Southern.
Up next for the Rams is Fort Hill at home on Thursday at 4 p.m. Franfort visits Northern the same day at 6 p.m.
