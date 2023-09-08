CUMBERLAND — Two Miners had double-doubles to lead visiting Mountain Ridge to a 3-1 victory over Fort Hill on ? night, spoiling the head coaching debut of the Sentinels’ Jordan Fradiska.
Game scores were 25-18, 18-25, 25-16 adn 25-21.
Mountain Ridge’s Mia DeCarlo scored 11 points, had 10 kills with eight aces and four digs. Reghon Sivic made 12 kills, had 11 points and made eight digs. Makenna Conway had a team-high 17 assists and five digs.
Kamryn Rice led Fort Hill with 12 assists and Liz O’Neal had eight. Jovie Breitfeller and Maeleigh Plummer each had nine kills. Breitfeller also had seven digs and made four aces. Brea O’Neal had eight digs.
