FROSTBURG — Mia DeCarlo and Ella Snyder nearly both notched triple doubles as Mountain Ridge bested Northern, 3-1, on Tuesday night.
The Miners won the opening two games, 25-15 and 25-17. Northern took the third 25-15 before Mountain Ridge closed it out by taking the fourth game, 25-23.
DeCarlo finished with 23 digs, 10 service points, nine kills and five aces, and Snyder tallied 19 kills, 10 digs, eight service points and three aces. Avery Tipton (13 points, nine service points) and Kaitlyn Simpson (13 assists, eight digs, two blocks) just missed double doubles.
Ady Taylor led the Northern charge with a double double at 20 assists and 13 digs with four aces, three kills and a block. Michaela Brenneman had five aces, four kills, a block, eight digs and one assist, and Madison Seese garnered two aces, 10 kills, six blocks, five digs and two assists.
Northern won the junior varsity game 25-21, 25-23. Callie Pudlak had three kills, two aces and two digs, and Lily Chambers had four kills, two aces and two digs. The Mountain Ridge JVs (3-8) were led by Anne Baker's 12 points and Kayden Wilson had seven.
Mountain Ridge (10-2) was at Bishop Walsh on Wednesday night and hosts Allegany on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Northern hosts Frankfort on Monday at 7 p.m.
Allegany 3, Southern 0
CUMBERLAND — Allegany swept Southern on Tuesday in Cumberland.
The Campers (8-6) won the first set 25-20 and the final two sets 25-17.
Allison Leatherman led Allegany with 14 points. She also had four kills, three digs and two aces. Maddi Ruhl finished with 12 points, six aces, two digs and two kills. Zoey Rhodes scored nine points with nine digs, seven assists and three aces. Kinsey Hostetler led the Campers with 15 digs. She also scored seven points and had an assist.
Carolina Argabrite had two kills, five blocks and an ace, and Paige Rodeheaver finished with an ace and 15 digs for Southern.
Allegany won the junior varsity game, 25-6, 16-25, 15-0. Ava Strother had 16 points, four aces, a kill and nine assists; Chloe DeBlock ended with 15 points, five aces, seven digs and three kills; and Hailee Isom finished with six points, an ace and an assist.
The Rams' JVs were paced by Addie Wilson with three kills and an ace, and Bella Dijak with two kills and an ace.
Allegany travels to Frostburg on Monday to face Mountain Ridge at 7 p.m. Southern hosts Mountain Ridge on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with the JV game starting at 6 p.m.
