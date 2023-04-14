FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge didn’t play their best game, but won by making fewer costly mistakes in a 11-2 win over No. 5 Southern on Thursday afternoon.
The Miners (4-4, 3-1 WestMAC) combined for 11 hits and put 16 batters on base.
“We started off a little rocky there,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “Couple mental mistakes that led to their run in the first inning. Once we got over those mental mistakes, it made life a little easier.”
The Rams (5-4, 1-3 WestMAC), which came in riding a four-game win streak, combined for six hits, but only two in the final three innings.
“We gotta play better,” Southern head coach Kyle Dinterman said. “We gotta play a lot better.”
While Southern made more mistakes throughout the game, Mountain Ridge was the team making them early.
In the top of the first, a wild pitch and a fielding error put two runners on. The Miners’ shortstop tried to get the runner at second on a fielder’s choice, but the runner made it back in time.
The Rams took advantage on an RBI single from Ryan Bird to take a 1-0 lead.
“It was important to get out early, but we left the bases loaded,” Dinterman said.
Another Mountain Ridge error on a rundown between second and third allowed Bird to reach third safely.
With the bases loaded and one out, Landon McAlpine struck out two in a row to end the inning and strand three runners.
“It was huge getting out of that jam in the first,” Snyder said. “Only allowing them to have one run, it could’ve really snowballed. It was huge that we found a way to get out of it.”
Another Miners’ error in the third inning led to a run. Bird singled to left and a throwing error allowed the runner from second to score.
Down 2-0 in the third, Mountain Ridge began to pull away. The Miners put five runs on the scoreboard and batted around in the inning.
“We got a couple hits,” Snyder said. “Took advantage of an error here, an error there. Kids were finally able to start running. We got in running situations which is huge for us.”
After loading the bases, back-to-back hit batters scored two runs.
A two-run double by Parker Ferraro gave Mountain Ridge a 4-2 lead. The next play, a fielding error at second allowed another run to score.
“They started hitting the ball, some things broke their way” Dinterman said. “We gotta work through some adversity there.”
The Miners added to their lead in the fourth with a pair of runs. After Uma Pua’auli doubled to left center, a fielding error and a groundout made it 7-2.
“I knew Landon was reaching the end of his pitch count,” Snyder said. “Getting that cushion helps out. Not knowing with another pitcher coming out if they’re gonna struggle. Getting that out to seven runs is huge in high school baseball because teams can score a boatload of runs fast.”
After the Rams were shut out in back-to-back innings, Mountain Ridge again scored a pair of runs in the fifth.
After Southern went to the bullpen, Pua’auli doubled to left for two RBIs. A walk put runners on the corners with one out.
“Coming through with those hits was key in key situations,” Snyder said.
A throwing error by the catcher on a steal attempt allowed the runner to take second while the runner at third scored.
The Miners made it 11-2 in the sixth on an RBI single by Evan Cook.
With two on and one out, Brayden Upole struck out the next two batters he faced to end the inning and strand both runners.
“End on a good note, take some momentum going into Fort Hill tomorrow,” Dinterman said. “Hopefully we can grab a good game tomorrow.”
The Rams finished with four errors and had several other plays where fielding issues resulted in infield singles.
“A lot of defensive mistakes, we gotta fix those,” Dinterman said.
McAlpine went five innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks with five strikeouts. Aeden Custer went two innings, allowing one hit.
“He didn’t have his best stuff,” Snyder said of McAlpine. “But he battled through. It seemed like he got a little tired late. But he stayed in the strike zone, he battled through the adversity from early on. I was very pleased with what they did.”
Cook and Pua’auli each had three hits with Pua’auli getting a pair of doubles.
Tanner Haskiell started for Southern and went 4 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, nine runs and a walk. He hit four batters and struck out three.
“I thought Tanner pitched his heart out,” Dinterman said. “I think at times our field backed him up, I think at times our field didn’t back him up. We’re on game nine, throughout the next 11 games we gotta make sure our field’s backing him up.”
Bird and Upole finished for the Rams. Bird finished with two singles and an RBI.
Southern hosts Fort Hill on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge plays Northern in Accident on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
“I felt we gave them plenty of opportunities in the first game,” Snyder said. “Left a lot of opportunities of our own out on the table. One play here, one play there we could’ve been the victor. We gotta be ready to play, we know what they’re gonna do.”
