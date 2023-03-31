FROSTBURG — Avery Miller won four events for Allegany on the girls side, and Ethan Wilt took a pair of events for the Mountain Ridge boys to lead their respective teams to victory at the Jerry Calhoun Invitational track meet Thursday evening at Mountain Ridge High School.
Wilt took first in the 110-meter hurdles (16.55) and captured the 300m hurdles (41.05). Teammates Andrew Ketterman (pole vault, 9’ 6”) and Sean Strawderman (1600m, 5:01.83) were victorious as well.
As is typical with the program, the Miner boys were strong in the relays, taking gold in the 4x200 (Xavier Twyman, Drew Haberlein, Ethan Deriso, Will Patterson), 4x400 (Wilt, Patterson, Drew Haberlein, Casey Culler) and 4x800 (Brendan Kline, Ackerly Mulcaster, Will Haberlein, Culler).
The Miners won by 60 points, 172-112 over North Hagertown. Catoctin was third with 107 followed by Fort Hill’s 99 and Allegany’s 54.
Miller had another strong meet for the Campers, winning the 100m (12.46), 200m (26.45), 400m (59.87) and long jump (18’ 3.5”).
She was joined by teammates Sierra Campbell (triple jump, 35’ 2”), Brandi Gochenauer (shot put, 37’ 2.25”) and Morgan Trautwein (300m hurdles, 53.84) in the winners’ circle.
Allegany edged Mountain Ridge by eight points, 146-138. Fort Hill was third at 116.5 followed by Catoctin at 83.5 and North Hagerstown finished with 54.
Furious Trammel of Catoctin was the top individual winner in the boys meet, taking the 400m (49.17), long jump (22’ 8.25”) and triple jump (42’ 9”). His teammates Asher Clingerman (100m, 11.32; 200m, 23.02) and Alexander Contreras (3200m, 10’ 11”) also took home victories.
Other boys winners were Carter Hess of Fort Hill (discus, 149’ 0”), Jake Scallion of North Hagerstown (800m, 2:04.28), Zane Smith of Allegany, (shot put, 44’ 7.25”) and Ghe Hori Echols of North Hagerstown (high jump, 5’ 8’).
Anthony Palmisano, Mikey Allen, Tavin Willis and Tristan Ross took the 4x100m relay for Fort Hill.
On the girls side, individual winners included Mary Delaney (1600m, 5:28.37) and Reghan Sivic (pole vault, 7’ 6”) from Mountain Ridge; Carly Bennett (discus, 105’ 9”), MaeLeigh Plummer (high jump, 5’ 0”) and Kamryn Rice (3200m, 12:58.99) from Fort Hill; and Robyn Tucker (100m hurdles, 17.89) and Keira Taylor of Catoctin (800m, 2:48.69).
Girls relay winners were Catoctin in the 4x100 (Paula Cofrades, Tucker, Grace Williams, Ava Thompson); Allegany in the 4x200 (Sam Preaskorn, Adri Meadors, Ella Shade, Campbell); North Hagerstown in the 4x400 (Rian Johnson, Raya Mustafa, Aubrey Chamberlin, Anna Chamberlin) and Mountain Ridge in the 4x800 (Mary Delaney, Anna Delaney, Izzy Robinson, Brylee Gray).
