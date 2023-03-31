Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph during the day Saturday, strongest gusts at higher elevations, becoming northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph Saturday evening and night. * WHERE...Portions of north-central and western Maryland, central and northwest Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 2 AM EDT Sunday. The strongest winds are expected Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&