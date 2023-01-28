FROSTBURG — After a back-and-forth opening frame, the Mountain Ridge defense stepped up, took charges and forced turnovers to create offense and power past visiting No. 5 Northern, 70-42, on Friday night.
The win came on Senior Night when the four seniors that dressed for the Miners (7-7) — Xzavier Payton was out with an injury — combined for 48 points. Peyton Miller led the seniors with a game-high 17 points. Uma Pua'auli added 15, Tyson Shumaker had nine and Hunter Clise seven.
"It was a great environment for Senior Night, honoring our five seniors," Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. "Everybody contributed tonight. We’ve really been working hard on trying to be more physical and take charges. We took five charges tonight and had nine or 10 attempts at taking charges. The things we’re doing in practice are carrying over to the games. It was a fun environment tonight. The boys had fun. It was a great turnout.”
The victory also avenges a 50-47 loss to the Huskies last Saturday in Accident.
“Just real proud of the boys, the way they came back after we lost at Northern six days ago," Nightengale said. "We talked about effort and attitude. We didn’t feel like we had a good quality effort up at Northern. We kind of just went through the motions. Tonight, we were invested in it and we had great effort and attitude."
Mountain Ridge's runs quickly became the theme after Northern (9-6) opened with eight of the game's first 12 points.
“It was not the game we had hoped for; but I said to the team whenever I watched the tape of our game last week that maybe we got a little lucky," Northern head coach Ron Opel said. "Because they weren’t making a lot of shots. Tonight, they made their shots. We didn’t execute well like we did last week. We executed the game plan very well Saturday. Tonight, offensively, defensively, you name it, we came up short every step of the way.”
The Miners answered Northern's 8-4 lead with a 6-0 run for their first lead. With the game tied at 12, Mountain Ridge had a 5-0 run — with all five being scored by Pua'auli — ended with a putback by Alex Knauff in the final minute of the first. The Miners led 17-14 at the end of one.
The Huskies stayed within arm's reach for the first three minutes of the second quarter, trailing 23-20 at the 4:55 mark after going 2 for 4 at the stripe.
Shumaker answered with a 3-pointer before David Miller had a layup and Pau'auli added another close-range basket for a 10-point lead at 30-20 as Northern called a timeout with 3:51 to go before the break.
The Miners came up with a steal on the Huskies' ensuing possession and Pua'auli laid it off to David Miller for another lay-in.
Peyton Miller made it a 14-point lead with an offensive rebound and putback before being called for a technical foul — the Huskies missed both free throws.
"We go through stretches where we have a hard time scoring — tonight was one of those stretches, especially in the second quarter and into the third quarter," said Opel, whose team shot 2 for 9 from the charity stripe. "Free throws have still been a pain for us. I don’t know why these guys miss so many free throws. But in the first half, when we could have kept it from going to a 10-point game, we were poor from the line.”
After coming up empty at the stripe, Northern turned it over on a travel. The Miners' Will Patterson, who tacked on 11 points, scored the game's next seven points with a travel and errant backcourt pass causing Northern turnovers during that stretch.
Patterson's jumper off the glass with 59 ticks left before the break made it a 16-0 run and a 39-20 lead.
Robbie Rollman, Northern's co-leading scorer with Knauff and Easton Rhoten (eight points), ended the run with a jumper 15 seconds later.
Mountain Ridge led 39-22 at halftime.
Things didn't get much better after the break, as Peyton Miller spun down low and laid it off the glass on the opening possession. It sparked an 8-0 run after the senior tacked on a pair of free throws before Shumaker had a pair of close-range baskets, the first of which sent Northern into a timeout at the 5:20 mark.
Ethan Sebold ended the run at 3:57, but Peyton Miller scored three more before a 3-pointer from Owen Pratt and right-elbow jumper by Patterson made it another 8-0 run.
It marked a 16-2 surge following the first-half 16-0 run, and a 32-4 flow that spanned much of the middle quarters.
“That was what we preached at halftime was don’t let up," Nightengale said. "Northern is not going to quit. They’re a hard-nosed team, they’re coached well and they’re going to battle. Those middle two quarters were huge for us. I really felt our defense created offense in the second quarter. It was back and forth in the first quarter. Our defense wasn’t really good. We talked to the kids at the break and they adjusted and it was lights out.”
Sebold again ended the run with a 3-pointer, as the Miners led 57-29 heading into the fourth, where each team tallied 13 points.
Northern, on a two-game losing streak that includes a 72-26 loss to Fort Hill, hosts the second-ranked Sentinels on Wednesday.
"The road doesn't any easier," Opel said. "Even after the Fort Hill game, we have a makeup game. We travel to Petersburg the next night. So that’s back-to-back nights, plus a two-hour bus ride. Next week is still part of this horror stretch we have. We just have to regroup, dig down and try to power through as best we can.”
The Miners won the junior varsity game, 49-41. Ian Duncan, Eli Sibley and Tyler Cook led the way with 10 points apiece. Luke Ross had a game-high 15 for Northern and Liam Stewart added 10.
The win for Nightengale's squad marks the second in as many nights over a ranked opponent after they took down No. 4 Keyser on Thursday at home, 65-62. That victory ended a two-game losing skid when both losses were by three points — prior to the loss to Northern last Saturday, the Miners fell 75-72 in an overtime thriller against top-ranked Allegany on Jan. 17.
“Coming back after Thursday night, back-to-back against Northern tonight, I was kind of worried about our legs," Nightengale said. "But we ran the ball well. I felt like we were conditioned well there. This team has the potential to play with any team that remains on our schedule. They’re a dangerous team. When they come and they play and the shots are falling and they’re executing on what we’re working on daily, they’re a dangerous team. I believe they’re starting to believe that in themselves and each other.”
Mountain Ridge hits the road on Tuesday to kick off a four-game road stretch, beginning atop Haystack Mountain against Allegany.
“We’re going to enjoy tonight and get back at it and prepare for Allegany," Nightengale said. "Allegany has a nice basketball team. It was a close game here. They’ve got some really nice players. They have some nice wins and had a tough challenge against a good Berlin team the other night.
"Against Allegany here, we had some shots that didn’t fall, free throws that didn’t go in, their kids made shots and they created some second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass. We’re going to have to be stronger on the boards and really focus on that and try to take away those things that we’ve been working on all season long. Hopefully, everything comes together. We’re going to go down there and we’re going to compete.”
