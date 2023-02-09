CUMBERLAND — No. 3 Mountain Ridge completed a 14-point second half comeback to defeat Fort Hill 52-46 on Wednesday night.
"We're still trying to find a full game from our girls," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. "They were really putting it to us on the boards. Down 14 from that point on, we turned on the defense. Snagged the momentum and once we got it, we kept riding."
The Miners (15-4, 5-2 WestMAC) were led by Sydney Snyder who scored 11 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter. The Sentinels (7-9, 2-5 WestMAC) had several costly mistakes late in the game.
"I think our girls played a great game," Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said. "They really battled hard and they didn't quit. It was a good game, it was a good battle."
Before the game, Fort Hill recognized its four seniors on Senior Night, Carly Bennett, Kaylijah George, Karli O'Neal and Alayzia Trimble.
"I've been working with these girls since seventh grade," Bennett said. "What I'll remember most is their fight. They never give up."
Fort Hill scored the game's first seven points, five coming from O'Neal. Snyder hit a 3-pointer to put Mountain Ridge on the board, but the Sentinels ended the quarter on a 5-2 run to lead 12-5.
"We had fresh legs for one, no foul trouble two," Bennett said. "It was Senior Night, they were hyped up and knew what they had to do to win. Unfortunately, just didn't have enough legs at the end."
In the first quarter, the Miners missed all five of their 2-point attempts and went 1 for 2 on long balls. Mountain Ridge committed three turnovers, two off of steals.
"In the first half I felt we missed at least five layups," Duncan said. "We were getting the shots we wanted, just weren't making them. We kept getting to the basket, getting them in foul trouble. That became an issue in the fourth quarter."
Trailing 15-8 with 6:25 left in the half, the Miners went on a 7-2 run to tie the game at 17. Snyder led Mountain Ridge with five points, a steal and an assist during the run.
"The ball was getting held on one side for us," Duncan said. "We finally started getting the ball from one side to the other. Once we did that, it opened up a lot of lanes to drive to the basket. We got to the foul line a lot because we were aggressive getting to the basket."
Fort Hill responded with a 9-3 run to end the half and took a 26-20 lead. Trimble scored five points in the quarter with two steals. Lindsay Fleming also scored five late points.
"Alayzia's super strong," Bennett said. "She's a key important player. When she's in foul trouble, it hurts us."
The Sentinels opened the second half on an 11-6 run. Fort Hill led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter.
"They came out on fire and had their fresh legs," Bennett said. "If we can continue that for a whole game we'll be fine."
The quarter featured a combined 12 fouls with eight on the Sentinels. The Miners made 6 of 11 free throws in the quarter and cut their deficit to 41-31.
Mountain Ridge began to chip away at Fort Hill's lead in the fourth quarter. The Miners opened the final eight minutes on a 10-2 run to cut their deficit to two, 43-41.
"The girls defensively, their hustle, effort and desire overcame that lead," Duncan said.
After the Sentinels committed a shot clock violation, Rhegan Lamberson hit a jumper to give Mountain Ridge a 45-43 lead with 2:06 left. It was the Miners' first lead of the game.
"They displayed lack of focus, lack of effort throughout the first half," Duncan said. "Good teams have to win ugly games. I think we are a good team and tonight we won ugly. Good teams figure out ways to win those games and they figured it out down the stretch."
Fort Hill committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and were held to three points in the final four minutes. Mountain Ridge ended the game on a 7-3 run.
"It is what it is at this point," Bennett said. "I'm proud of the way my girls competed tonight. They left here with their heads held high."
O'Neal led the Sentinels with 14 points and four assists.
Snyder led all scorers with her 25 total to go with two steals. Bayleigh Lamberson added 10 points with three assists.
"She was frustrated, she was struggling and doubted herself," Duncan said of Snyder. "I think she missed four or five layups through the first half. She missed a big one in the fourth quarter. But she never quit, never gave up. She kept scrapping."
Rhegan Lamberson scored nine points with three assists and two steals.
"She might not put the points up every night, although she had a fair number of shots tonight," Duncan said. "Her effort leads us on defense. She is our defensive leader, her effort and hustle is huge."
Mountain Ridge travels to play Chestnut Ridge on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Fort Hill is at Goretti on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"They are very good, they've lost twice on the season," Duncan said of the Lions. "They have great size, they have an inside player (Belle Bosch) who averages 21 points a game. She's gonna be our focus, gotta take her away on the offensive glass. Looking forward to a great game on Friday night."
