FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge made quick work of Fort Hill on Thursday, literally and figuratively.
The Miners’ pitching arsenal of Evan Cook and Aeden Custer held the Sentinels to just one hit. Their offense, meanwhile, scored just enough to win by a run rule.
Blink and you’d miss an inning.
That combination equated to a 1 hour and 14 minute track meet, as Mountain Ridge raced past Fort Hill, 10-0, in five frames to open the Class 1A West Region I playoffs.
“The kids came out and put four runs up in the first inning, kind of took the wind out of their sails,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “Then we kept tacking on. The kids are hitting the baseball. We’re hitting our groove right now.”
Mountain Ridge (10-8) was dealt the No. 4 seed in the region despite a 6-2 Western Maryland Athletic Conference record due in part to its difficult non-conference schedule.
That meant that the conference runner-ups had to play a first-round game against Fort Hill (2-15), though it didn’t last very long.
Mountain Ridge clocked three extra-base hits during the first inning to jump on the Sentinels, 4-0. Parker Ferraro’s two-run triple was the frame’s big blow.
The Miners tacked on two runs in the second, three in the third and garnered the all-important 10th run in the fourth without so much as a hit in the inning.
Cook in the meantime established the tempo from the onset, attacking the Fort Hill batters over 3 1/3 no-hit innings. He did it without a strikeout, recording seven of his 10 outs on the ground.
The glovework of Ferraro at third base and Leuma Pua’auli at shortstop was on full display, as Mountain Ridge played five error-free innings of baseball. The duo made seven assists.
“Late in the season here he’s just been filling the zone up and just been allowing the defense to do the job behind him,” Snyder said of Cook. “He’s not worried about striking guys out.”
Custer came on for the final 1 2/3 innings and slammed the door.
Mountain Ridge out-hit the Sentinels, 7-1, paced by the multi-hit day of Landon McAlpine, who was 2 for 2 with an RBI. Ferraro drove in three runs, Tyler Cook plated a pair, and Pua’auli and Caleb Langham doubled.
Anthony Burns took the loss for Fort Hill, allowing 10 runs over four innings pitched, striking out one and walking four.
“Mountain Ridge, lately they’ve been hitting the ball,” Fort Hill head coach Jeff Brode said. “I wondered what happened to them earlier in the year, but they’re getting hot now.
“Anthony Burns is the best we’ve got. We sent him out there, and they hit him. I didn’t think we made many mistakes, they were the better team today.”
The Sentinels had a chance to erase the shutout after Cook was pulled with one out in the fourth inning to keep him under 45 pitches and preserve the right-handers’ eligibility for Saturday at Allegany.
Two walks put runners on first and second, and Landon Sturtz lofted a single down the right-field line that should’ve netted him an RBI.
However, the runner on second base hesitated rounding third base, and the relay of Tyler Cook in right field to McAlpine at first base to Carson Bradley at home gunned down the runner at the plate with ease.
Mountain Ridge now advances to play top-ranked and top-seeded Allegany (16-4) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the region semifinals.
The Miners handed the Campers their lone area loss of the regular season, downing them 7-5 just over a week ago in Frostburg.
“It’s gonna be a tough one,” Snyder said. “We have confidence from the last game, but I’m sure Allegany has that in the back of their heads as well. They’re gonna be coming out wanting to prove a point to us. The kids need to be ready to play.”
Fort Hill finished the season 2-15 and went 0-8 in the WestMAC for the second consecutive season.
The Sentinels haven’t had a winning season since the 2017 team ended 9-7.
Fort Hill had a number of players quit during the year and struggled with injuries at times, but the biggest problem, Brode said, is the lack of true “baseball kids” at the school.
Brode thinks that will improve with the returning players and incoming middle school class.
“The bad thing is a lot of the kids at Fort Hill focus on football,” Brode said. “They don’t play baseball in the summer. Baseball is a game that you need to play a lot of. That’s the difference between the Allegany’s and the Mountain Ridge’s. They have kids that play legion baseball.
“We’re starting to get some kids that are playing in the summer now. Kids that are playing legion, couple kids playing travel. That should turn it around.”
