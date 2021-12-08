SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort was within striking distance of Mountain Ridge when the two squads exited the halftime locker room Tuesday. The Miners quickly put a stop to that.
Up 37-24 at the break, Mountain Ridge began the second half with a blistering run spearheaded by Nathaniel Washington. The athletic guard cashed in transition chance after transition chance, and before long, the Miners' run ballooned to 18-0.
Washington ended with 24 points, 20 after halftime, to lead Mountain Ridge past Frankfort, 76-46, in its first game in nearly two years.
"It was the first game, so both teams really played hard and got after it," Miners head coach Dave Hobel said. "It was just good to be back in the gym. It was nice for the kids to be playing basketball again and for everyone to be able to play."
Mountain Ridge should've looked rusty on Tuesday night. The Miners haven't played a varsity game since March 6, 2019, against Southern in Oakland in the playoffs.
Five of their top six players just stepped foot off the gridiron, leading Mountain Ridge to the 1A state championship game against Fort Hill in Annapolis just three days prior.
Instead, the Miners shot out of a cannon with 21 first-quarter points, and gradually extended their lead — which topped out at 35 points early in the fourth quarter.
"I always talk with (football coach Ryan Patterson)," Hobel said, "we have the group of kids going through right now that can play football in the morning, basketball in the afternoon and turn around and play baseball in the evening and they wouldn't miss a beat.
"They can play all three sports. It's that kind of group of players that we have coming through right now."
Washington was a big reason why. The senior was the catalyst of the Miners' big third-quarter run with 12 points in the period, seemingly all on the fast break, to outscore Frankfort 24-13 in the quarter.
"Nathaniel, he's the only kid up who played varsity as a sophomore," Hobel said. "He's our leader, he's our captain. He did a really good job of leading and just getting deflections and just keeping everyone pumped up and going. They kind of just played off him."
Amare Kennedy, the lone starter who doesn't play football, was second on the squad with 14 points, followed by Collin Lowry with 13, Bryce Snyder 11, and Peyton Miller and Uma Pua'auli with five.
Mountain Ridge drilled nine 3-pointers, as Lowry splashed in three, Kennedy and Washington two, and Pua'auli and Miller garnered one apiece.
Frankfort's Bryson Lane and Tyson Spencer put together solid 12-point nights. Lane had arguably the most impressive finish of the affair after he made a spinning reverse lay-in to cut the Falcons' deficit to 30-22 late in the opening half.
However, it was all Mountain Ridge the rest of the way, as the school from Frostburg proceeded to go on a 25-2 burst that included the 18-0 run to begin the second half.
Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said the Falcons need to improve on the defensive end, especially to beat teams more athletically gifted like Mountain Ridge.
"Our defense needs to get better," he said. "Defensively, we played decent at the beginning, but as the game progressed our defense got weaker and weaker. They capitalized on it very easily.
"The athleticism that Mountain Ridge has and what we have, we're at two different levels. They're double our size in school, so they draw better athletes. Year in and year out, they should be better than what we are. When we compete with them, that's a big feather in our cap.
"We've been able to do that in recent years. But when you're looking at a team that has less experience, it makes it tougher for us. We knew coming into tonight it was going to be tough."
Peyton Slider added six points for Frankfort, Cameron Layton scored five and Luke Robinette four.
Mountain Ridge (1-0) will look to carry the momentum into its home affair against Fort Hill on Friday at 7 p.m. Frankfort (0-1) will try to get back on track at Hampshire (0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge beat Frankfort, 40-38. Kaleb York led the Miners with 12 points, followed by Andrew Ketterman and Will Patterson who both ended with seven.
Davis Holsinger paced the Falcons in defeat with a game-high 14 points, and Josh Smalls chipped in 11.
Frankfort won the freshman game 49-29. Lane Lease topped the Falcons with a 21-point performance.
