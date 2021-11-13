FROSTBURG, Md. — When Ryan Patterson walked into the coaching office at Miner Stadium before facing Allegany Friday, he said his staff was “sucking on antacids.”
Somebody forgot to tell the Mountain Ridge players it was their first playoff game, too. The Miners established the run early, Bryce Snyder was Bryce Snyder, and Uma Pua’auli scored a trio of touchdowns and picked off a pass.
No. 2 Mountain Ridge continued to play like it had something to prove, blasting No. 3 Allegany, 35-6, to win the 1A West Co-Region title and clinch home-field advantage through the state championship.
“I think the kids had a chip on their shoulder,” Patterson said. “Allegany’s a good football team. It’s not like you’re going to completely shut them down. ... We were running on, I don’t know about all cylinders tonight, but close to it.”
With the triumph, Mountain Ridge (9-1) secured its first region crown and locked down the No. 2 seed in all of class 1A. Fort Hill is No. 1 after holding serve against Northern Friday.
Allegany (8-3) had a chance to get out of the West for the first time since 2009, but the Miners had other ideas. Mountain Ridge cruised into halftime with a 21-point lead, and Allegany never got going on offense.
“The first half, we talked all week, you can’t beat yourself,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “We had some drives that we didn’t sustain. You get behind the sticks second-and-15 against this team, it’s a long way.
“We knew we had to play perfect. We didn’t play perfect in the first half. Once you get down 21-0 against this team, it’s hard to get 21 unanswered.”
Mountain Ridge has struggled to get going on the ground, specifically in the first half, in recent weeks. It had no such trouble Friday night.
Before the break, Jaden Lee rushed for 83 yards on 13 carries — one of which was 50 yards to setup the Miners’ first touchdown — and he ended up rushing for 123. Lee hadn’t eclipsed the 100-yard mark since Oct. 1 against Frankfort.
Getting Lee involved softened up the Alco defense on the outside for Snyder and his talented receiving corps.
“That was huge, it opened up everything else for our offense,” said Snyder, who completed 15 of 21 passes for 173 yards and added 46 more on rushes. “That was what we mainly focused on the last two weeks with the bye.”
Patterson said running off-tackle helped free up space for Lee.
“We really tried some more outside runs tonight,” Patterson said. “The last couple weeks, we feel like we bogged ourselves down with play-calling. We tried to run some stretch, and I think Jaden’s made to run that sort of thing.”
Pua’auli did a little bit of everything to get his squad over the top, catching five passes for 66 yards and two scores, rushing for a 31-yard TD on his lone carry and picking off a pass on defense.
“The first play, we were all nervous, seeing if we got better and they got better (since we last played),” Pua’auli said. “I like how we responded. Scored early, got up on them early.”
Carson Bradley also intercepted a pass as part of a Mountain Ridge defense that suffocated Allegany quarterback Brody Williams.
As a team, the Miners tallied seven sacks. Camren Kifer and Lyle Baker led the way with a pair of sacks apiece, and Hunter Clise, Jaden Rosales and Landon McAlpine sacked Williams once each.
“They bring six to seven every time,” Hansel said. “We worked all week on blitz pickup. We weren’t that good at it. We knew what they were going to bring. We knew that we needed time, 3-3.2 and we get a ball off. We wanted to take shots downfield like Sully (Green) got later in the game, but we ran out of time.”
Before Williams connected with Green on a 57-yard pass late in the game, the sophomore was limited to eight incompletions on eight throws. He did end on a nigh note, connecting with his senior wideout for a 17-yard score.
The Campers were without senior fullback and second-leading rusher Braylon White for much of the night on offense.
White suffered a thigh bruise in Homecoming against Fort Hill and re-aggravated the injury against Southern. The strong runner finished with only two carries for seven yards, playing primarily on defense and as an H-back late on offense.
Overall, Mountain Ridge finished with 391 yards of total offense and 20 first downs; Allegany gained 145 yards and moved the sticks seven times.
After Williams erased the shutout on his pass to Green to trail 28-6 with 3:18 left, the Miners got the last laugh.
Pua’auli put the finishing touches on the victory filling in for Snyder at quarterback. On a QB keeper, Pua’auli tiptoed the sideline and found the soft spot in the middle of the field for a 31-yard scamper and a 35-6 lead.
To the delight of the Mountain Ridge faithful, reserve lineman Noah Jacobs, all 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds of him, checked in at defensive tackle to see the time drain off the clock.
“He’s a fan favorite,” Patterson said. “We always love getting him in. He’s a great kid.”
On the Miners’ opening score of the second half, they returned to their roots with the Flexbone formation with three straight bruising runs out of the look. Connor Guy scored on an eight-yard scamper for a 28-0 lead with 5:01 left in the fourth.
Despite the one-sided halftime score, Allegany got out to a dream start defensively.
On fourth-and-two on the Campers’ own 23, Clay Brode hit Lee in the backfield for a turnover on downs. For a while, it appeared like it would be scoreless when the clock hit zero on the opening quarter.
In a flash, Lee burst 50 yards up the seam to travel into Alco territory. On third down, Snyder connected with Pua’auli in the end zone on a 28-yard score with 1:15 left in the first quarter.
The Mountain Ridge defense forced a three-and-out, and on the ensuing punt, return man Nathaniel Washington found a hole to set up a short field on the Allegany 33. Washington had four receptions for 47 yards.
Three plays later, Snyder hit Pua’auli for a 10-yard touchdown with 10:30 remaining in the opening half for a 14-0 advantage.
After both teams traded punts, Allegany got its best chance to punch it in.
Mountain Ridge, missing its special team star Ashton Shimko due to an ankle injury, shanked a punt to give Alco the ball on the Miners’ 44 following the 11-yard kick.
The Campers didn’t capitalize. On fourth-and-eight at the 33, Williams’ pass soared just too far off Trevor Milburn’s fingertips on what would’ve been a touchdown.
Mountain Ridge proceeded to march 67 yards in just 1:55, as Snyder orchestrated a two-minute offense to perfection. The senior gunslinger connected with Washington on a 12-yard TD to take a 21-0 lead into halftime.
For the game, Brayden Hedrick led Allegany with 34 rushing yards on 11 carries. Milburn and Cayden Bratton both chipped in with 16.
It’s hard to look at the positives after a one-sided defeat, but the season was an impressive turnaround for the Campers coming off a few less-than-stellar campaigns. They expect to get back to this stage sooner rather than later.
“I told the seniors they left a legacy,” Hansel said. “They were 2-7 as sophomores, a bunch of injuries. People said the program was dead and buried. They came back and got the three seed overall.
“Two losses to what I imagine will be the state title team. One to another state title team, no offense. Maybe some bias there.”
That team that beat Allegany twice now has a home playoff game next week as the No. 2 seed in the state. It’s hard not to look ahead with the best teams in 1A all west of Washington County this year, but Mountain Ridge can’t look ahead.
Still, the state championship runs through Allegany County.
“We keep raising the bar,” Patterson said. “We had some good years with Jarrod Harper and the boys, but we’ve got pretty high expectations now. We’ve done a good job of channeling it week to week.
“You can’t look ahead.”
