PASADENA — After Mountain Ride scored in the opening 15 minutes, and as the subsequent 65 minutes played out, it seemed as though whoever scored the next goal was going to win the game.
Unfortunately for the Miners, that was indeed the case, as Brunswick scored with just under eight minutes remaining to tie it before netting the game-winner in the first overtime for a 2-1 win at Northeast High School in the Class 1A state semifinals.
“We weathered the storm the whole second half,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder. “I told the girls eventually one of those was going to go in. We just could not find a way to get the ball up out of their half. We couldn't mount any pressure up top. We tried changing defenses again but it didn't seem to matter. And it didn't help that the wind kind of shifted again on us. So you compound that with just not being able to clear the ball out, that kind of jams things in there.”
Mountain Ridge controlled the play in the early going, with its work coming to fruition when Sydney Snyder found the back of the net at 25:42 in the first half. Snyder took a defender before getting in behind, firing a shot on goal that was initially saved. But the sophomore gobbled up her own rebound to the left of goal and near the goal line, managing to curl a low-angle shot into the far corner for a 1-0 lead.
The goal seemed to calm down the Railroaders, as they began to start mounting pressure on Mountain Ridge's end of the field.
Brunswick thought it had tied the game with just under 18 minutes to play before halftime, finding the back of the net on a close-range shot after a corner kick, but the Railroaders were whistled for a foul inside the box.
Instead, the Miners held their 1-0 lead at the break.
“We contemplated just going to a straight defensive set, but I worried about that at halftime,” said the Miners first-year head coach. “So I set out just the normal tactic where we try to get some more pressure up top. But once we saw we weren't able to get anything with that, we turned around and said we've got to just weather the storm with what we've got. They got enough pressure and eventually it was just going to happen.”
With 7:42 left in regulation, it did happen, as Brunswick's Ryley Backer played Atiya Jackson in behind the Mountain Ridge defense. Jackson calmly slid the ball into the back of the net to tie things at 1-1.
Just like Brunswick responded to Mountain Ridge's first-half goal, the Miners put the pedal to the metal following the Railroaders' goal, controlling much of the final seven-plus minutes before the game went to overtime.
“They responded,” Snyder said. “We got a couple runs there, but we just couldn't get that great shot or great opportunity. We had a couple of chances, we got it up there, but we just couldn't finish it. That's just the way the game of soccer goes sometimes.”
Snyder recognized his team's odds of getting an overtime goal, encouraging his players to attack but be smart about it during the sudden death periods.
“I told the girls I didn't want to set in there and play for penalty kicks,” Snyder said. “We wanted to try to win it. We're not going to sit back on our heels. I want to push forward when we get the chance. Obviously, we'll have to stay back in there and play defense as needed, but we wanted to push forward and try to get chances if we thought we could break free. We had a couple of breakaways, but it just couldn't materialize into anything.”
The Railroaders' offense got a pair of shots on goal during the first overtime that were both saved by Mountain Ridge goalkeeper Bayleigh Lamberson, but their third shot was on target in OT proved decisive as Izzie Marra collected a loose ball in the Miners' 18-yard-box and fired a shot into the back of the net, advancing Brunswick to the state title game and ending Mountain Ridge's season.
The Railroaders finished with a 13-3 advantage in shot attempts, 8-3 in shots on goal and 5-1 on corner kicks. Their goalkeeper, Sydney Williams, made two saves while Lamberson stopped six shots.
“Bayleigh Lamberson did a phenomenal job in goal,” Snyder said. “She made a couple saves, there was one or two she pushed away. I can't say enough about how far she's come. Not to take away anything from the girls on the back line on defense. I thought they played really well. But Bayleigh did an awesome job in goal. I couldn't be prouder of the girls.”
Although the Miners lose just two players to graduation, Snyder will have his hands full trying to replace starters Allysen Miller and Haley Llewellyn. But Snyder hopes this experience will propel the Miners back to another state semifinal trip soon after making their first in six years.
“For Allysen and Haley, this really stinks, because this is their last go-round,” Snyder said. “They may have been in that situation to come here last year had COVID not ended their season. But for those younger girls, I know this hurts, but I want them to know what this feels like to get themselves back here. And that hurt right now should be the driving force to get themselves back.
“I know our region is still going to be pretty tough. We'll have Northern and Allegany, they're going to be strong next year. Plus, Southern is getting better, Fort Hill is getting better. Everybody in the area is getting better, so we'll have to go through those teams as well, but I think we're in a good spot right now only losing two girls. Those two girls are very valuable, don't get me wrong, but I think we'll be in a good spot moving forward if the girls come ready to play.”
