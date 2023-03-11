COLLEGE PARK — The clock finally struck midnight on Mountain Ridge's Cinderella state tournament run.
Not when the Miners trailed Southern by 11 in their playoff opener. Not when the only thing that stood between them and their first region title was the same Fort Hill team that eliminated them a year ago.
Not when they trekked 275 miles to the eastern shore for a state quarterfinal, and not when the subpar conditions of their Final Four site forced them to play without a shot clock against the top-seeded team in the state.
It still wasn't over in the state title game Saturday when they shot 1 for 21 in the second and third quarters, nor when they were facing a 13-point deficit in the fourth.
It ended with two rebounds.
Leading by five points with 25 seconds left following a 3-pointer by the Miners' Sydney Snyder, Pikesville missed the front-end of a one-and-one.
The ball caromed into the middle of the lane, and Aliyah Taylor tapped the board into the hands of Kirai Bowen. Pikesville missed another free throw seconds later, and again, Bowen pulled down the offensive board.
The extra opportunities allowed Pikesville to build an insurmountable lead.
Mountain Ridge battled a heavily favored Pikesville team with the same unrelenting fervor it's played with all postseason, but the Panthers proved to be one challenge too difficult to overcome, winning 38-33 to capture their third consecutive Class 1A state championship.
In their first appearance at the Xfinity Center in school history, boys or girls, the Miners proved they belonged.
"I'm incredibly proud of the effort that our girls put forth tonight," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. "We were undersized. They were quicker, stronger, but you can't measure the size of the heart.
"These girls fought to the end. It would've been nice to see a few shots go down early, but there was no quit."
Second-seeded Pikesville (23-5) has appeared in five straight Final Fours, and the COVID-19 pandemic's premature end to the 2020 season is the only thing that's stopped the Panthers from claiming four straight 1A crowns.
Despite the lack of experience in College Park, everything nearly went to plan for fifth-seeded Mountain Ridge (20-7).
The Miners outrebounded the larger Panthers, 35-33, and had two more second-chance points, 10-8. They were nearly perfect from the foul line, 14 of 15, while Pikesville shot 11 of 23, and they made the same number of 3-pointers (three).
Duncan said prior to the game that his team would have to hold Pikesville under 40 points to have a chance to win, and it did just that.
The Miners' shooting ended up being their undoing.
Mountain Ridge made just 8 of 42 field goals (19%) and 3 of 25 3-pointers (12%).
Pikesville didn't shoot much better against the Miners' 2-3 zone, hitting 12 of 39 shots (30.8%) and 3 of 16 triples (18.8%).
However, Jayda Mayles buried back-to-back crucial treys early in the fourth quarter to push the Panthers' lead to 29-16 with 6:11 to play.
Mayles ended with a game-high 14 points, and Mariah Jones-Bey added 11.
"We needed a boost at that point, we needed a spark," Pikesville head coach Michael Dukes said. "It was the exact spark that we needed."
Mountain Ridge clawed within three points with 2.7 seconds left following a Rhegan Lamberson 3 — its closest deficit since the second quarter — but there wasn't enough time to complete the comeback.
Snyder and Reghan Sivic finished in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Rhegan Lamberson added seven, and Bayleigh Lamberson and Ava Tringler added two points apiece.
Pikesville clearly did its homework, as the Panthers put a heavy emphasis on slowing down Snyder, who averaged 19.5 points per game over the Miners' first four playoff games.
The Panthers hedged aggressively off ball screens and cheated to the left-handed Snyder's dominant side to force her right.
Snyder eventually hit her groove scoring 10 points after halftime, but she had to fight for every last point.
"They were just all up on me," the junior said. "It was kinda hard to get them off me. I couldn't get my shot off really well."
Mountain Ridge couldn't compete with Pikesville player-for-player on the boards. Instead, the Miners swarmed to the ball as a team.
Five different Mountain Ridge players secured at least four rebounds: Rhegan Lamberson (seven), Sivic (six), Snyder (four), Tringler (four) and Bayleigh Lamberson (four).
Sivic pulled down a team-high four offensive boards, which netted her nine free throw opportunities — she converted on eight.
"Just getting in front of people and trying to box out," Sivic said of the keys to Mountain Ridge's rebounding effort. "With me, I'm not a big person, so I really have to move my hips to try to push people under the basket."
Pikesville ended the first half on a 7-0 run to lead 16-9 at intermission.
The Panther flurry began after Sivic tied the score with a pair of free throws. A Mayles 3-pointer and an Aliyah Taylor and-one capped the run.
Mayles' make from deep ended a long streak of missed open treys in the corner, which Pikesville was able to generate against the Miners' zone.
Mountain Ridge struggled with foul trouble early. Bayleigh Lamberson picked up her second foul with 2:25 to play in the opening quarter, and Eliza Duncan and Lamberson were charged with their third in the second period.
Sophomore Marissa Greig came off the bench to provide the Miners with key minutes to spell Duncan and Lamberson, and the duo were able to finish the game without fouling out.
The Miners took a 7-6 edge with 1:11 left in the first quarter after a Sivic old-fashioned 3-point play, but Jones-Bey sunk a floater late in the stanza for an 8-7 Panther edge after one.
That first-period advantage was the Miners' final of the game.
As for Mountain Ridge's poor shooting in the middle quarters — it shot 0 for 13 in the second quarter and 1 for 8 in the third — Rob Duncan said the Pikesville physicality and ball pressure took its toll.
"We had to work so hard to get an open shot that by the time you get there, they definitely took it out of our legs," the second-year coach said.
"Also, I don't know if it was the two-line thing (on a college court), but I feel like we shot a number of 3-pointers from behind the college line instead of stepping into the high school line."
Even after the paltry shooting of the opening three periods, Mountain Ridge was still in the game down 21-14. Mayles' 3-pointers and Bowen's late offensive boards were what put the Panthers over the top.
Mountain Ridge adds a state runner-up finish to its year of firsts. The Miners were the first in school history to garner a region title, the first to advance to the Final Four and the first to win 20 games.
"If you would've asked me at the beginning of the season if we would've been playing in the state championship game, I probably would've said no," Bayleigh Lamberson said. "Where we are today, I'm very proud of how we played."
The Miners graduate just two seniors in Lamberson and Eliza Duncan and return four juniors from their rotation, including leading scorers Snyder and Sivic.
That group has just one more first to achieve.
Hopefully they dropped a glass slipper on their way out of the Xfinity Center.
