ANNAPOLIS — Two old friends with contrasting styles meet again today, this time for all the marbles. Mountain Ridge, looking for its first state title in school history, meets Fort Hill, in pursuit of its ninth, this afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in the Class 1A state championship game.
Kickoff between the top-seeded Miners and No. 2 Sentinels is 3:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge (12-0) is playing in its second straight state championship game after falling to the Sentinels, 51-31, a year ago. Fort Hill (12-1), meanwhile, is heading to its seventh state title game in the past eight seasons.
The Miners are led offensively by Player of the Year candidate Uma Pua’auli, who has 49 touchdowns. He’s the first quarterback in MPSSAA history to throw for 25-plus touchdowns and run for 20-plus scores.
Through the air, Pua’auli is 134 of 213 for 1,831 yards with 29 touchdowns and three interceptions.
The dual-threat QB also has 112 carries for 1,132 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“I had to announce on Monday ... that he had just surpassed that record for the state,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said, “because he would never tell our kids about it. He would never beat his chest about it. It’s just not him, it’s not his culture, it’s not the way he was brought up.
“I don’t even know how to put words to it just how much we’re going to miss Uma and just his quiet leadership around here and how he goes about his business every day without wanting any notoriety.”
The Miners have dominated their opponents over the course of the playoffs, outscoring Northern, Bohemia Manor and Brunswick by a combined 148-26. Of his team’s 21 playoff touchdowns, Pua’auli has taken part in 16 of them, including 14 of 15 over the past two weeks.
Emerging on the Mountain Ridge offense over the second half of the season has been Jaden Lee, who moved to tailback in the Fort Hill game and has stayed there ever since.
Lee has a team-best 122 carries for 764 yards and 12 touchdowns with 35 receptions for 613 yards and eight TDs.
Although technically the Miners’ turnover offensive streak came to an end two weeks ago against Bohemia Manor, Patterson’s first-team offense hasn’t coughed up the ball or thrown a pick since Sept. 23 at Smithsburg.
The Sentinel offense has been chugging along since their midseason loss to the Miners, with Jabril Daniels gradually picking up more carries at fullback as the season has progressed.
Daniels is the fifth Fort hill ball carrier north of 500 yards, with 60 rushes for 524 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“Making the move to Jabril at fullback was a big deal,” Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire said. “Tanner (Wertz) played that fullback position all year. We got to give a lot of credit to Tanner for being willing to do that. That’s not his natural position. He’s a buck-45, that’s not his game. But he decided for the best of the team to step up and play that position. He got a lot of carries because of it. But where he was a home run threat from that position, he wasn’t a guy that was going to move the chains from that position.
“Moving Jabril back there, when the offensive line play breaks down, Jabril should be able to dive forward for a few yards. So just that change there should open things up a little bit better for us.”
Daniels in the renowned Sentinel fullback position has also opened up the offense for the other ball carriers in Wertz, Mikey Allen and Tavin Willis, as well as Anthony Burns who orchestrates the offense under center.
Wertz leads the team in carries (135) and yards (955) to go with 10 touchdowns.
Allen and Willis are averaging a first down per carry, with the former carrying the ball 73 times for 884 yards (12.1 per rush) and 13 TDs and Willis 87 times for 940 yards (10.8 per carry) and 15 scores.
While Fort Hill’s offense has been trouncing teams — especially since the mid-season loss in Frostburg, averaging 45 points per game over its last seven — the defense has been just as stellar, pitching four shutouts over their last seven games and yielding only 20 points.
A win for the Miners would be the first state championship won west of Cumberland since Valley won the Class C title for the second time in four years in 1977.
“When you’re playing a team in the state championship that has won, I don’t know what their number is at right now, but you’re looking at zero banners hanging in this gym,” Patterson said. “We’re definitely the underdog, and we know that. But that gives us a little motivation too. I had to get on the kids at practice today ... we hit a rut and I said that’s not going to cut it on Saturday.
“We have to go back to our roots, roll up our sleeves and come out punching because they’re going to be ready. They’re going to come down that ramp. I’ve seen it before from them. They are very upset that they lost to us and they’re going to try to take it out on us on Saturday. We better be able to meet their intensity, their fire, their passion. Because if we don’t we’re going to be in for a long afternoon on Saturday and a long bus ride home.”
A Fort Hill win would be the ninth in school history, breaking a tie with Allegany, and the Sentinels’ seventh 1A crown.
“We have to play with a lot more excitement than we did in Week 6,” Alkire said. “If the team that has shown up the last three weeks of the playoffs shows up against Mountain Ridge, we stand a really good chance of winning.
“That’s a team that plays with fire, that plays with emotion, that plays with excitement, that plays for each other, that doesn’t turn the ball over. It’s still committed its fair share of penalties — we got to clean that up too — but if we clean up the penalties, don’t turn the ball over and play with excitement, I like our chances.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.