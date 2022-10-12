For the first time in six years, two Western Maryland schools are ranked in the Top 25 of the state football media poll.
Mountain Ridge (6-0) entered the rankings at No. 21 after defeating Fort Hill (5-1), 30-8, on Friday night. The Sentinels peaked at No. 16 in the state last week but fell to No. 22 on Tuesday with the loss.
The state media poll includes both public and private schools, headed by St. Frances, the No. 2 team in the country, Good Counsel, DeMatha and Archbishop Spalding. Quince Orchard is the top-ranked public school at No. 5.
Of schools in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, Mountain Ridge and Fort Hill are 11th and 12th in the state, respectively.
The last time two teams west of Washington County appeared in the poll was Week 9 of the 2016 season, when Fort Hill was No. 10 and Allegany No. 22 the week of Homecoming. Both teams were 9-0 at the time.
Mountain Ridge, which opened in 2007, is ranked for the first time in school history. Beall was the last school west of Cumberland to appear in the Top 25, doing so at No. 19 in 1997 after finishing as state runner-up.
Mountain Ridge is at Northern (3-3) on Saturday at 6 p.m. Fort Hill hosts Smithsburg (2-4) on Friday at 7 p.m.
