CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Mountain Ridge hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to hold off Shalom, 60-57, on Monday night.
It was a defensive opening half, as Shalom was favored by a 20-19 margin heading into the intermission after the Miners led 9-7 after a quarter.
Both teams came to life offensively in the third, and Mountain Ridge, led by Tyson Shumaker and Peyton Miller, who had eight and six points in the period, respectively, took a 43-41 edge into the fourth.
There, Shumaker buried a pair of 3-pointers, and the Miners outscored Shalom, 17-16, to hold on.
Shumaker ended with a team-high 20 points. Peyton Miller added 17, David Miller chipped in 15 and Will Patterson scored eight. Bryce Martin paced Shalom with a game-high 21.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge won 36-35 behind Owen McGeady's team-best 12 points.
Mountain Ridge (1-2) hosts Meyersdale on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Paw Paw 58, Calvary 41
PAW PAW, W.Va. — Donovan Tanouye scored a game-high 22 points, and Paw Paw crushed Calvary on Monday to win its third straight.
The Pirates raced to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter behind Dalton Kasekamp's 10 points in the period. After taking a 27-17 edge into the intermission, Paw Paw extended its margin to 45-24. Sixteen of Tanouye's tally came after halftime.
Kasekamp was second on the Pirates with 14 points, and Tyler McGraw scored nine.
Noah Robinette paced Calvary with 19 points, followed by Ethan Livengood with eight, and Asher Westrom, Brady Morgan and Nathan Strachen with four apiece.
Paw Paw (3-1) hosts Hyndman on Thursday at 6 p.m. Calvary (1-5) is at Blair County Christian on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Northern 55, Hancock 16
ACCIDENT — Ten different Northern players scored, as the Huskies dominated Hancock from start to finish on Monday night.
Northern jumped out to a 21-3 edge after a quarter and 40-10 by halftime before taking its foot off the gas after the intermission.
Abe Schilpp scored 10 points to lead Northern, followed by Robbie Rollman (nine), Ethan Sebold (eight), Kyle Broadwater (seven), Kellen Hinebaugh (six), Easton Rhoten (five) and Bart Ticona (four).
Northern (3-1) head to No. 5 East Hardy (3-1) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.