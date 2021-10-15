FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson wasn’t sure how his team would respond this week against Northern after his team fell to No. 1 Fort Hill last week.
The No. 2 Miners responded in quite a big way, as Bryce Snyder threw for nearly 300 yards and Nathaniel Washington had 157 receiving yards helping the Miners get back on track with a 43-13 win over Northern during Homecoming on Friday at Miner Stadium.
“Monkey off the back, for sure, after last week,” said Patterson. “We didn’t know how we would respond. A little slow at practice this week, and a little slow stopping Warnick tonight. Anybody that sees him, whether it’s on film or in-person, he’s just a phenomenal athlete. He really is. His quickness, he can put his foot in the ground and get north so fast, and you just can’t simulate that in practice. It took us a while to catch up to it. I thought we adjusted to his speed pretty well. But it’s nice to get back to the winning ways.”
Warnick led the Huskies’ offense with 152 yards on 28 carries and completed a two-yard touchdown pass.
“To be honest with you, we moved some people out and around,” Patterson said.
“However, at the same time, I think the kids have to see that speed. So they just had to make their own adjustments to his speed.”
After the Huskies received the opening kickoff and started at their own 20, Warnick made his presence known with runs of 31 and 33 yards to get down to the Mountain Ridge 16 — Warnick also had a 54-yard run on Northern’s first play of the second half.
Following Warnick’s big gainers, Northern worked itself into down-and-goal, converting on fourth-and-goal with a two-yard touchdown pass from Warnick to Luke Ross at 7:51.
Ross had Northern’s other touchdown, a 60-yard scamper on the final play of the third quarter, and finished with nine rushes for 115 yards.
The Miners responded to the opening score almost immediately, marching 62 yards on five plays. A 10-yard swing pass from Snyder to Jaden Lee and a 22-yard pass to Washington on a slant route put Mountain Ridge inside the Northern 30.
Two plays later, Snyder faked a handoff to Lee and hit Washington on a floater down the left side for a 26-yard touchdown pass. The Miners got Northern to jump offside on the point-after try, so they elected to go for two — Lee scored on a run to give Mountain Ridge a lead it wouldn’t relinquish at 5:51 in the first.
“That was a huge win, especially doing it in that fashion,” Snyder said. “Northern’s a great team. We came out to play tonight. It was a statement game for us. We wanted to get the train back on the tracks and rolling in the direction it was rolling before last week.”
The Miners forced a three-and-out and got on the board exactly two minutes later, as Colin Lowry scored on a five-yard run at 3:51. Ashton Shimko booted the PAT — he was 4 for 4 on PATs.
Lee added a two-yard touchdown run and Lowry a five-yard TD catch from Snyder — both in the second quarter — to give Mountain Ridge a 29-7 halftime lead.
Both teams punted twice to start the third quarter, but Washington provided the dagger when Snyder faked a screen pass and hit him over the top down the left side for a 58-yard touchdown.
“You don’t see that kind of yardage in a receiver around here too often,” Patterson said. “Super athlete, super good kid, works hard in practice all the time. Was dissatisfied with our team’s play and his play last week, but he’s committed to getting better.”
“Nathaniel’s a great player,” Snyder added. “But it’s the team aspect. Two kids connected, but we had (354) yards as a team. So it’s not me and him, it’s we.”
Uma Pua’auli, who came in to relieve Snyder in the fourth quarter, put the score at its final on a four-yard run with 5:57 to play. Snyder booted the PAT for his first of the year.
Pua’auli was the team’s second-leading receiver with four catches for 77 yards while completing 5 of 5 passes for 63 yards.
After going 5 of 17 for 36 yards with two picks last week, Snyder was superb through the air Friday night, going 15 of 21 (71%) for 291 yards and no interceptions.
“Really big tonight. We’re always shooting for 75% or higher completion percentage because we throw a lot of short stuff, so we should expect that,” Patterson said. “We sent Coach Sefa (Pua’auli) up top tonight and he could see the field a little bit better from there, we felt. He dialed some very good plays up.
“We saw they kind of tried to do what Fort Hill did to us. They jumped into man. They were in zone every time we saw them on film. So we just went back to some of our man-beaters and crossing routes and we knew we could get them on some double moves and different things. That kind of opened things up for us as the evening went on.”
The Miners outgained the Huskies, 461-299, and kept the chains moving with a 20-10 advantage in first downs. Lee was the team’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 45 yards with two catches for 35 yards. Lowry added four receptions for 48 yards as seven Miners caught at least one pass.
Mountain Ridge (6-1) closes out the regular season at home over the next two weeks, welcoming Williamsport and Keyser to Frostburg, where the Miners hope to play numerous playoff games.
“One week at a time. I know it’s a cliche, but it really is,” Patterson said. “I was already talking to the kids about Williamsport after the game and some of the coaches stopped me and said, ‘Let’s let them enjoy tonight.’
“But we’ll get them in on Saturday morning and we’ll see our film, try to clean up some of the choppiness, some of the mistakes. We know Williamport’s got some athletes and they’ve got some speed. We know that much, but we’ll take a look at them tomorrow and see what we need to do.”
