CUMBERLAND — After giving up a goal for the first time this spring — and fall — Mountain Ridge responded with four straight scores to finish the COVID-19 interrupted season undefeated following its 4-1 victory over Allegany Thursday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Campers (4-3) scored on Jordan Chaney’s corner kick at 32:56.
Fifteen minutes later, the Miners’ Alexa Cook scored to even the contest at 18:01 on the first of two Ella Hoffman assists.
Sydney Snyder scored the next two goals to give Mountain Ridge a 3-1 lead at halftime. Snyder’s first goal came off of Hoffman’s second assist at 12:26.
Snyder’s second score came on a Cook assist with 4:59 left in the half.
Hoffman had the only score in the second half at 17:15 on an assist from Raegan McKenzie.
Mountain Ridge (6-0) outshot Allegany 13-5 and led in corner kicks 4-3.
The Miners’ Makayla Alexander, who allowed only one goal all season, made four saves while Allegany’s Katie Sterne stopped nine.
Alexander stopped a Kelsey O’Neal penalty shot midway through the second half by tipping it and then catching it after it bounced off the goalpost.
