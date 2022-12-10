FROSTBURG — The last time Mountain Ridge squared off with Fort Hill, the Miners' shot was off, and they didn't have a plan B.
With the memory of their season-ending playoff defeat in South Cumberland last year still fresh, Mountain Ridge was again cold from the field, but the Miners upped their defensive intensity to stay in it.
That bought time for Syndey Snyder to drill a 3-pointer to give Mountain Ridge the lead with five minutes left, and it stayed on top the rest of the way to outlast Fort Hill, 52-42, in a physical battle on Friday night.
"We were really disappointed with the way our season ended last year," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. "We thought we were a better team and did not display that. That has been a focal point this game tonight.
"We shot the ball poorly again, shot it terribly, but last year we just couldn't get ourselves going and defend and rebound."
The victory was Mountain Ridge's second in a row over its primary competition in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference after the Miners opened the season with a 52-43 triumph against Allegany.
Fort Hill, which made a run to the Class 1A state semifinals last year, fell to 1-2.
Tied at 28 entering the fourth quarter, Fort Hill took its first lead since the opening period when Kayijah George drove the baseline and scored to make it 31-30 Sentinels with 6:35 remaining. The make capped a 13-2 flurry.
Yet, starting forward Alayzia Trimble fouled out soon after, and Snyder buried a triple for three of her game-high 26 points to kick off an 11-3 Mountain Ridge run.
A Rhegan Sivic old-fashioned 3-point play — she ended with 19 — was the final nail in the coffin with 1:30 remaining.
The physical contest featured 45 fouls, 61 free throws and four players foul out.
"I thought the game was called very fairly," Duncan said. "There probably could've been 20 more fouls."
All-Area Fort Hill point guard Carly Bennett left with an apparent head injury with 4:37 left in the first half but returned at the start of the third period.
Bennett's return spurred a Fort Hill resurgence, as the Sentinels, trailing 20-15 at halftime, embarked on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 28 entering the fourth. Bennett had 17 of her team-high 20 points during the second half to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
"We knew it was going to be a very intense ballgame," Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said. "Our girls maintained their composure, they maintained their attitudes. They really dialed in and listened to us as coaches, and I was really proud of them.
"We had an intensity coming out of the locker room bringing (Carly) Bennett back on. The team really rallied together. We had some serious cramping in the fourth."
Fort Hill guard Karli O'Neal tallied seven points, three assists and three steals but was in and out of the line-up after halftime with cramping. George dished out three assists, Lindsday Fleming pulled down seven rebounds and Trimble had six boards.
Mountain Ridge allowed Fort Hill to hang around because of its paltry foul shooting — the Miners made just 17 of 39 attempts and only six of their first 22.
Snyder started 1 for 8 from the line but finished 8 for 9 to help Mountain Ridge close the key victory out.
"I think that mental part carried over (from last year)," Duncan said. "The whole team was at my house for dinner after school, and I could see the anxiety in their faces. They were really nervous about the game tonight."
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge beat Fort Hill, 35-26. Makayla Ziler led the Miners with 15 points, and Aubry Spangler paced the Sentinels with eight.
Fort Hill (1-2) hosts Southern (1-2) on Monday at 7 p.m. Mountain Ridge (2-0) is at Frankfort (1-4) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
"I really feel like we're going to be two of the better teams in the area," Duncan said of Mountain Ridge and Fort Hill. "Both teams played extremely hard and played physical and battled. Credit to both programs. Looking forward to seeing how both teams progress throughout the season."
