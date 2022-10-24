ACCIDENT — Sydney Snyder scored twice, and No. 1 Mountain Ridge broke open a scoreless draw at the half with four second-half goals to beat No. 4 Northern, 4-1.
With the win, Mountain Ridge (12-2 overall) wins the Western Maryland Athletic Conference for the second year in a row with a record of 7-1. The Miners have won both WestMAC titles in the existence of the league.
With the game scoreless after 40 minutes and more than 20 minutes after halftime, the teams combined to score five goals in 7:20.
Snyder notched the opening tally on a Mountain Ridge corner kick. After the corner, two Northern defenders and a Mountain Ridge attacker collided going after the ball. Snyder collected the ball as it was bouncing around in the box and fired a shot into the back of the net from the middle of the penalty area for a 1-0 lead with 19:47 left.
Northern leveled the score just three minutes later. Kaylee Bowser sent a free kick in the box from just outside the right side that found Madeline Allen, who got the ball to her feet and sent a shot past Bayleigh Lamberson, who made two saves, as she was coming off her line to try to collect the free kick.
Yet, only 28 seconds later, Jazmin White allowed the Miners to retake the lead for the final time.
Mountain Ridge drove the ball down the left side of field with three successful give-and-goes from Reese Rizzo and Snyder.
Snyder found herself in a crowd of Northern defenders around the penalty kick spot. She then dropped a pass back to the top of the arc where White collected the ball and fired a shot over the hands of Northern keeper Ada White, who made nine saves Thursday.
The Miners executed a Northern give-and-go deep in Northern’s third, and Snyder fired a shot that deflected off a Northern defender for her second goal of the night. The tally was just 47 seconds after Jazmin White’s score.
On Mountain Ridge’s final goal with 12:27 left, Snyder slid a shot past Ada White, but a Northern defender was able to get just enough on the ball to stop it from going in the goal.
Rhegan Lamberson pushed the ball to the far side of the goal, and Allie Knieriem made sure it went across the goal line before another Northern defender was able to save the ball out.
Mountain Ridge finished with a 20-5 edge in shots (14-3 on goal) and both teams took a pair of corner kicks apiece.
Mountain Ridge will be the top seed in the Class 1A West Region and will host the winner of the Southern and Fort Hill first-round game on Friday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m. The game is part of a girls/boys doubleheader at Mountain Ridge in the region semifinal. The boys game will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Northern drops to 4-2-2 in the WestMAC and 7-2-3 overall and played at Bishop Walsh on Friday. The Huskies, seeded third, will travel to second-seeded Allegany next week for their region semifinal game.
