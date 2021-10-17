FROSTBURG — Carli Clise broke a scoreless draw early in the second half, and Mountain Ridge controlled Clear Spring, 1-0, at home on Saturday.
The lead-up to the Miners’ lone tally began when Sydney Snyder took a pass from Reese Rizzo deep in the Clear Spring penalty area.
Snyder attempted to slide the ball across the front of goal as Clear Spring keeper Maddie Ebersole, who made 11 saves, came off her line, but the service was deflected by a Blazers defender.
Luckily for Mountain Ridge, the ball found Carli Clise, and she took a touch and slotted a shot just above Ebersole’s hands for the deciding score.
The Miners finished with a 21-5 edge in shots, 14 of which ended up on goal. Three attempts hit off the post, and they had a 13-1 edge in corner kicks.
Mountain Ridge keeper Bayleigh Lamberson made three saves in the shutout victory.
Ebersole was solid throughout, making several big saves on one-on-one chances to keep the score level during the first half and keep the deficit at 1-0 after Clise’s score.
Mountain Ridge (8-2-1) hosts Allegany on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
